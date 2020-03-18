ABC Is Replacing Michael Strahan’s Talk Show With Coronavirus Coverage

Depart a Remark
With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, information shops are shifting priorities in protection to higher deal with the most recent updates from world wide. For some, which means sacrificing programming elsewhere, which is precisely what ABC might be doing within the meantime with Strahan, Sara & Keke. Michael Strahan’s present might be placed on maintain in the interim so as to usher in a brand new program to take its place: Pandemic: What You Want To Know.
The brand new sequence, which is ready to premiere Wednesday, March 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET, might be anchored by Amy Robach. With the assistance of ABC Information’ chief medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton, the purpose of this system is “to handle the widespread points brought on by the worldwide pandemic and provide options from these adjusting to a brand new lifestyle,” in response to ABC. This system will re-broadcast every day on ABC Information at four p.m. ET.
Pandemic: What You Want To Know will not simply cowl the updates on the virus. It should additionally give households tips about methods to navigate the fast change of life as we all know it. This contains suggestions for homeschooling youngsters, and conversations with specialists who will assist lay out the information and debunk the fiction circulating in regards to the sickness. Basically, this program is usually a information to navigating the “new regular” that affects hundreds of thousands residing throughout the nation presently.
Strahan, Sara & Keke has been part of the ABC lineup since 2018, and is taken into account an extension of Good Morning America. As talked about, the switch-up is simply non permanent, and a part of a number of networks’ efforts to additional educate the general public in regards to the significance of social distancing and stopping the unfold of coronavirus. As soon as the pandemic disaster is over, it is seemingly that ABC will convey again this system.
Michael Strahan and crew aren’t the one ones sacrificing a slot at ABC both. ABC has additionally flip-flopped the time slots for Jimmy Kimmel Stay! and Nightline, as the previous has had its manufacturing suspended for at the very least the subsequent two weeks. So, if there may be anybody with a tinfoil hat on pondering that is all a entrance for some secret Good Morning America shakeup, it actually is not.
Actually, a number of networks have dedicated to change their programming within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. NBC, Telemundo, and Fox Information are additionally making strikes of their programming so as to share extra details about the coronavirus rather than typical opinion-based reveals. With increasingly more reveals going into hiatus or suspending manufacturing, this can be one of many few new issues to look at on tv within the distant future.
Pandemic: What You Want To Know will debut on ABC Wednesday, March 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET. As all the time, proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for the most recent main information in tv and flicks.
