ABC Is Replacing Michael Strahan’s Talk Show With Coronavirus Coverage

Pandemic: What You Want To Know will not simply cowl the updates on the virus. It should additionally give households tips about methods to navigate the fast change of life as we all know it. This contains suggestions for homeschooling youngsters, and conversations with specialists who will assist lay out the information and debunk the fiction circulating in regards to the sickness. Basically, this program is usually a information to navigating the “new regular” that affects hundreds of thousands residing throughout the nation presently.