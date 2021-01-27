ABC News Anchor Tom Llamas Will Jump to NBC News

Tom Llamas, the ABC News anchor who leads the unit’s weekend “World News Tonight” broadcast and is its chief nationwide affairs correspondent, is leaping from the Disney operation to NBC News. in accordance to an individual aware of the matter.

Llamas, who has been with the Disney-owned operation since 2014 and in addition anchors breaking occasions for the information division’s ABC News Stay streaming-video service, knowledgeable executives at ABC News this week that he would go away, the particular person mentioned.

ABC News declined to make executives obtainable for remark. NBC News declined to remark. A consultant for Llamas additionally declined to remark.

The transfer was beforehand reported by the New York Submit.

Llamas loved a senior function at ABC News, nevertheless it had turn out to be clear to him that his possibilities of being awarded a everlasting chair behind the desk at “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America” or “20/20” weren’t possible within the instant future. David Muir has taken the weekday broadcast of “World News Tonight” to new viewership ranges since arriving there in 2014, ,and Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are mainstays at “GMA.” Executives at ABC News are mentioned to be saddened by Llamas’ departure, however perceive his curiosity in searching for new profession paths.

NBC News and its sibling operations signify one of many greatest assortment of reports property within the trade, and Llamas might discover himself contributing to MSNBC, an increasing streaming operation and extra hours of “At the moment” throughout the week.

Prior to becoming a member of ABC News, Llamas was an investigative reporter and anchor at WNBC, NBC’s flagship New York operation, and was a contributing correspondent at NBC News. Earlier than that, he labored for WTVJ, NBC’s Miami station. He began his profession with NBC News’ specials unit and work as a correspondent at MSNBC.