ABC News Sets Joe Biden Town Hall on Night of Second Debate

The inspiration of the presidential debates, lengthy a characteristic of an election yr, is buckling.

ABC News mentioned it intends to carry a city corridor with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday October 15 – the identical night time the previous Vice President was slated to have taken half in a debate with President Donald Trump. The announcement of the occasion is simply the most recent signal of a breakdown on this conventional cease on the street to the White Home.

The Fee on Presidential Debates, the non-partisan group behind these election-year staples, earlier on Thursday mentioned it had determined to place in place new measures “to guard the well being and security of all concerned” for the second debate. Underneath new guidelines, the 2 members would maintain forth from distant places whereas moderator Steve Scully curated “city corridor” questions from folks on the Adrienne Arsht Middle for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami.

However each campaigns started to spar over the situations. President Trump indicated he wouldn’t participate in a revamped second presidential debate. “I’m not going to waste my time on a digital debate,” Trump mentioned to Fox Enterprise Community anchor Maria Bartiromo throughout an look on her program Thursday morning. In the meantime, the Biden marketing campaign proposed doing its personal city corridor on the identical date if President Trump wouldn’t participate. The Trump marketing campaign responded by proposing holding a second and third debate in late October. ABC News mentioned George Stephanopoulos, its chief anchor, would reasonable the occasion, which is now slated to happen in Philadelphia in accordance with state and native authorities well being and security rules, in addition to tips set ahead by well being officers. In an indication, nevertheless, of the fast motions behind the scenes, ABC didn’t give a selected time slot for the occasion, saying solely that such particulars “shall be launched within the days forward.” ABC News, which held a city corridor occasion with Trump on September 15, mentioned on the time it had provided an identical alternative to Biden. Trump was discharged earlier this week from Walter Reed Medical Middle, the place he was being handled for signs associated to coronavirus. Whereas docs have mentioned his signs have improved, there have been many questions on his well being and a number of other White Home and authorities officers have additionally confirmed an infection with the contagion in current days, together with Kayleigh McEnany, the White Home Press Secretary, and a handful of Republican senators.

New practices had been evident final night time throughout the Fee’s vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the place plexiglass shields had been positioned on stage between the 2 seated candidates.