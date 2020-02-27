ABC News Suspends Correspondent Over Complaints On Leaked Video

The excellent news for David Wright and those that have loved his work for ABC News is that the assertion from the community does not point out that the suspension will flip right into a firing. Reasonably, the assertion says that “when he returns” he’ll be assigned elsewhere. That is not an “if he returns,” so it appears ABC News expects to have Wright again. He’ll merely report in a special capability than he did previous to his suspension. Not all ABC News personalities are so fortunate.