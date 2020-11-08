ABC News to Honor Alex Trebek With ’20/20′ Special

ABC News has introduced that they’ll rejoice the lifetime of late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who died on Sunday on the age of 80, with an hour-long primetime particular.

Titled “Alex Trebek, Remembered: A 20/20 Special,” the present will air on ABC Sunday night time at 10 p.m. ET. The particular will profile Trebek’s life and profession with uncommon footage of his early days on tv, and can function his interviews with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan and “GMA3: What You Want to Know” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. In these conversations, Trebek mentioned what he wished his remaining days to be like and what he realized whereas confronting stage 4 pancreatic most cancers.

Strahan’s interview with Trebek’s spouse of greater than 30 years, Jean Trebek, can even air throughout the particular. Within the interview, Jean Trebek opened up about residing with Trebek’s most cancers and the way it has impacted each of their lives. Lastly, the particular will showcase Robin Roberts’ interview with Trebek after he first revealed his prognosis, in addition to tributes from Trebek’s co-workers.

“Alex Trebek, Remembered” might be hosted by ABC News’ Chris Connelly. “20/20” is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior government producer and Terri Lichstein is senior broadcast producer. Ann Reynolds is senior producer, and Alison Lynn and Tami Sheheri are producers of the particular.

Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been recognized with stage 4 pancreatic most cancers. Sony Photos Leisure, which has owned “Jeopardy!” since its predecessor Columbia Photos Tv acquired Merv Griffin Enterprises in 1986, has confirmed that “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Trebek will air by means of Dec. 25.