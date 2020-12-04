ABC News to Lay Off Staff Amid Broader Disney Reorganization

ABC News is shedding staffers amid a broader reorganization at father or mother firm Walt Disney, one which impacts a low single-digit proportion of the information division’s 1,400 staffers, in accordance to a supply accustomed to the scenario.

In a memo to staff despatched Thursday night, ABC News president James Goldston mentioned that the personnel reductions had been “mandatory” as the corporate adapts to adjustments within the enterprise and its organizational construction. Those that have been let go will finish their tenures at ABC News in early 2021.

The information comes on the identical day as cuts to Disney’s tv arm underneath normal leisure content material chairman Peter Rice, which noticed the departures of quite a lot of longtime executives from the ABC Leisure broadcast community and twentieth TV studio unit. Individually, Radio Disney disclosed Thursday that it will shut down operations early subsequent 12 months.

Goldston’s full memo will be learn under:

Group,

I need to let you realize about some adjustments within the information division.

2020 has been a transformative 12 months in our trade. The pandemic accelerated the viewers’s curiosity in streaming, together with in information and data, and generated vital challenges throughout all our companies, together with ABC News, which have lasted far longer than anybody may have predicted.

Sadly, as we place ABC News for the longer term, we’ve made the tough choice to cut back the scale of our workforce in a number of areas. The folks whose jobs are affected have all been notified, and they’ll go away the corporate early subsequent 12 months.

These choices are by no means made frivolously. We’re parting methods with folks now we have labored with and who’ve made so many essential contributions to ABC News. I’m deeply grateful for his or her years of service and tireless dedication to assist our viewers higher perceive the world. I’m working with our HR groups and managers to do all the things we are able to to help them by this transition. Each I and all of our leaders are right here to assist and to reply any questions that you’ll have within the coming days.

As arduous as this second is for our colleagues, it’s mandatory as we adapt to adjustments in our enterprise and the way the corporate is organized by consolidating some capabilities and shifting folks into roles important to our development in the long run.

In a number of weeks I’ll unveil our priorities for 2021. We’ll proceed to put money into our flagship manufacturers and packages, reside breaking information, streaming content material and our signature lengthy kind storytelling whereas constructing on the distinctive requirements of journalism that distinguish ABC News.

The final 9 months have been unsettling each professionally and personally for everybody. I’m very pleased with the wonderful work straight throughout ABC News this 12 months. We’ve helped inform hundreds of thousands of individuals after they wanted information from a supply they will belief.

By means of an historic pandemic, a racial reckoning, a consequential election and past, you’ve proven unbelievable dedication and resilience underneath extraordinary circumstances, and I’m grateful to each one among you.

James