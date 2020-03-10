ABC Orders Multi-Cam Comedy Pilot ‘Kids Matter Now’ From ‘Joey’ Creator

ABC is continuous its efforts to choose up extra pilots outdoors of the standard pilot season window with an order for the multi-cam comedy “Youngsters Matter Now.”

Written and govt produced by Shana Goldberg-Meehan, the collection follows a diva boss with no endurance for working mother and father who adopts a child and has a change of coronary heart, casting her mother-of-three assistant as an unlikely mentor and upending the workplace dynamics.

Christine Gernon is hooked up to direct the pilot. CBS Tv Studios and 20th Century Fox Tv will produce.

Goldberg-Meehan beforehand created the NBC sitcom “Joey,” the Matt LeBlanc-led spinoff of “Associates.” Goldberg-Meehan additionally labored on “Associates” as a author and ultimately govt producer. She additionally created the ABC comedy “Higher With You.” Her different credit embrace “Mad About You,” “Speechless,” and “Scorching in Cleveland.”

ABC beforehand gave an off-cycle pilot choose up, which the community has dubbed “second cycle,” to the medical drama “Triage.” That challenge hails from “Felony Minds” showrunner Erica Messer and will likely be directed by Jon M. Chu.

ABC executives have been talking extra incessantly about their need to develop their second cycle choose ups, each on the current Tv Critics Affiliation winter press tour in January and in an interview with Selection in February.

“I believe the time period ‘off-cycle’ to lots of people within the inventive group has traditionally felt secondary, so it simply turns into part of common previous pilot season that takes rather a lot longer,” mentioned Simran Sethi, govt VP of growth and content material technique for ABC Leisure. “So we’re calling it ‘second cycle’ as a result of we’re contemplating issues in two very distinct timelines — one being the standard cycle that’s taking place now … and within the second cycle we’re holding again a few of our quantity to shoot in that second window.”