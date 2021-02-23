ABC Orders Sonoma Valley Latino Drama Pilot ‘Promised Land’

ABC has given out a pilot order to the drama mission “Promised Land.”

The present is described as an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx households vying for wealth and energy in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Matt Lopez is about to put in writing and government produce the pilot, with Adam Kolbrenner additionally government producing. ABC Signature will function the studio.

Lopez has developed numerous tasks with ABC and different broadcasters prior to now. He most not too long ago created the CTV drama “Gone.” As a function author, his credit embrace “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Race to Witch Mountain,” and “Bedtime Tales.”

He’s repped by Lit Leisure Group and Lichter Grossman.

The pandemic continues to make its presence felt throughout pilot season, with most networks having picked up only a few new pilots this yr as they nonetheless kind by the tasks within the pipeline from final yr.

ABC, nonetheless, has picked up essentially the most new pilots of any of its broadcast opponents up to now. The community, which has often spoken about growing tasks off-cycle lately, has now ordered 11 new tasks for the 2021-2022 tv season.

That features a sequence order for an untitled multi-cam comedy starring Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer. ABC additionally introduced not too long ago that it was passing on an untitled comedy sequence from Shana Goldberg-Meehan starring Lucy Liu, in addition to the comedy “Work Spouse,” impressed by the connection between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.