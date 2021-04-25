ABC Oscar Promos: ‘American Idol,’ ‘Big Sky,’ Jimmy Kimmel Get Spots

ABC is spreading its promotional wealth on Oscar night around a few key programming priorities, notably “American Idol,” dramas “Big Sky” and “Rebel” and comedy “Home Economics” as well as “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the NFL Draft and the upcoming “Sesame Street” documentary.

The network today released a clutch of promos and trailers that will air tonight during the three-hour (plus?) telecast of the 93rd annual Academy Awards that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Academy Awards red carpet pre-show begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT with a range of contributors including Variety‘s film awards editor Clayton Davis and senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

The Academy Awards are traditionally one of television’s most-watched nights of the year, even with the gradual decline that all awards shows have grappled with in recent years.

Last year’s kudocast, which made history in crowning the Korean film “Parasite” as best picture, brought in about 24 million viewers. In 2019, when “Green Book” surprised prognosticators to go all the way to best picture, the telecast garnered 29.6 million.

Viewership is widely expected to take a big dip this year given the upheaval caused by the pandemic, the extended delay of the event typically held in late February or early March and the fact that traditional movie-going was not possible for much of last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, a platform of 15 million viewers or more is still extremely valuable real estate for any property.

Earlier in the day ABC released a promo spot for the upcoming edition of “The Bachelorette.”

Here’s an advance look at the other spots set to premiere tonight:

“American Idol”

“Big Sky”

“Home Economics”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

2021 NFL Draft on ABC (airs April 29)

“Rebel”

“Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” (airs April 26)

(Pictured: “American Idol” and “Big Sky”)