ABC Passes On ‘Epic’ Disney Drama From ‘As soon as Upon A Time’ Creators

Epic, the Disney-themed fairy story anthology, isn’t transferring ahead at ABC.

The Disney-owned broadcast community has opted not to pick out up the drama pilot to collection. Ordered to pilot in January underneath new community topper Craig Erwich, Epic would have marked a homecoming to ABC for As soon as Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. The duo exec produced Epic along author Brigitte Hales, who in the past labored with Horowitz and Kitsis on As soon as Upon a Time and their short-lived Apple anthology Wonderful Tales.

Resources say the pilot didn’t are available in sturdy regardless of professionals being serious about the script. The pilot used to be filmed in Eire, and, on account of the pandemic, Kitsis and Horowitz have been not able to head on location for the shoot.

Brittany O’Grady (Apple’s lately canceled Little Voice), Trendy Circle of relatives’s Sarah Hyland and Eleanor Fanyinka starred in Epic. The pilot used to be produced by way of ABC Signature, the place Kitsis and Horowitz stay based totally with a wealthy total deal. The duo inked a four-year renewal again in 2018 that on the time used to be believed to have made Kitsis and Horowitz the highest-paid drama manufacturers on the studio following Shonda Rhimes’ transfer to Netflix.

Kitsis and Horowitz stay at paintings on their Attractiveness and the Beast prequel collection for Disney+. The restricted collection, starring Josh Gad and Luke Evans reprising their roles from the 2017 reboot, scored an eight-episode collection order in June. Kitsis, Horowitz and Gad — who in the past teamed to expand a Muppets replace for Disney+ — will write scripts and function showrunners.

The verdict to go on Epic, which were a front-runner at ABC, comes because the community previous Wednesday passed out a chain pickup for Promised Land. The Latinx circle of relatives drama used to be picked as much as pilot previous this 12 months along Epic as each remained in competition for a midseason bow.

On account of the pandemic, broadcast networks have shifted extra to a year-round construction time table, with pilots in competition past the standard get started of the 12 months. Pilot season has all the time been an insane time of 12 months as all 5 broadcast networks compete for best skill, administrators and filming places in the similar three-month window. The shift to year-round follows a cable and streaming fashion whilst additionally permitting broadcast networks to take time beyond regulation with scripts.

ABC has now made choices on all of its pilot orders. The community has a complete of 5 new scripted collection for the 2021-22 broadcast season: Promised Land and hip-hop drama Queens; and single-camera comedies Abbott Fundamental, Maggie and The Marvel Years.

Stay monitor of the entire renewals, cancellations and new collection orders with THR's at hand scorecard and click on right here for the most recent on the entire broadcast pilots.