ABC Picks Up ‘Bucktown’ Pilot, Not Moving Forward With ‘Work Spouse’ or Shana Goldberg-Meehan Pilot

ABC has confirmed that it’s choosing up a brand new multi-camera comedy pilot, “Bucktown,” hailing from ABC Signature studios and written and govt produced by Emily Wilson, co-executive producer of “The Conners.”

“Bucktown” facilities on a protagonist named Amy, who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her condominium on the eve of a giant promotion, finds refuge at her mother’s home within the blue-collar neighborhood she grew up in (presumably, Bucktown). Amy reconnects along with her teenage niece dwelling there resulting from her sister’s newest rehab stint and resolves to remain when she realizes that her mother and niece aren’t solely geared up to go it alone.

Wilson can be identified for her work on “The Youngsters Are All Proper,” “Superior Donuts,” The Muppets” and “Cougar City.” Additionally connected to govt produce “Bucktown” are longtime collaborators Tom Werner and Sara Gilbert, who shall be joined by govt producers Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers.

Individually, Shana Goldberg-Meehan’s “Untitled Office Comedy” pilot, previously often called “Bossy” and “Youngsters Matter Now” starring Lucy Liu, and the Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest-inspired single-cam comedy pilot “Work Spouse,” are now not shifting ahead.

Ripa had been on board to govt produce “Work Spouse” and had been forged (for collection cameos) alongside regulars Angelique Cabral, Tone Bell, Christopher Gorham, Annapurna Sriram, Matt Shively and Maile Flanagan. Seacrest was additionally imagined to govt produce by way of Ryan Seacrest Productions together with RSP’s Nina Wass and Andrea Shay. The comedy was a couple of platonic male-female group whose skilled success, private friendship and talent to share deodorant makes their lives work— however, as a substitute of being set in Ripa and Seacrest’s world of morning discuss present internet hosting, it was established on this planet of actual property.

Liu had additionally been set to provide “Untitled Office Comedy,” with Christine Gernon directing. Within the untitled comedy (which underwent a number of identify adjustments), Liu was forged within the main function of Devin, described because the fierce and highly effective head of a profitable trendy furnishings firm who decides to undertake a child and feels at a whole loss as to how you can be a mother.