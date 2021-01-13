ABC Picks up Crime Procedural Pilot from Sam Esmail

ABC has formally ordered “Mr. Robotic” creator and “Homecoming” director Sam Esmail’s pilot for the brand new drama “Acts of Crime.”

The present has been in growth on the Walt Disney Tv flagship since final September, in addition to one other collection identified solely because the “Untitled CDC Challenge,” which landed a pilot dedication. Common Content material Productions (UCP), a division of Common Studio Group and ABC Signature, is the studio behind each “Acts of Crime” and the untitled CDC-focused collection.

Particulars on what the crime procedural might be about are below wraps, although ABC’s assertion talked about that “Acts of Crime” might be a “distinctive spin” on the style. Esmail Corp.’s Chad Hamilton will govt produce the present alongside Esmail, who can be billed because the present’s author and director.

Esmail has collaborated with UCP since he first inked a cope with the tv manufacturing firm in 2015 following the debut of critically-acclaimed thriller Mr. Robotic on USA Community. In Feb. 2019, Esmail renewed the general deal, agreeing to a multi-year dedication that may allow him to provide content material for linear and streaming platforms, together with NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Most lately, Esmail produced the USA Community anthology “Briarpatch,” starring Rosario Dawson, for UCP. Additionally in growth with UCP from Esmail (and Andy Siara, greatest identified for writing the movie “Palm Springs”) is a darkish comedy known as “The Resort,” which is about to happen at a resort teeming with thriller alongside the Mayan Rivera.