ABC Plans Tuesday Primetime News Special Focused on National Protests – Variety

ABC News will tonight air a reside primetime particular, “America in Ache” What Comes Subsequent?,” centered on the unfold of protests across the nation, the most recent TV-news outlet to create particular programming in response to a novel time in nationwide affairs.

The one-hour program will air at 9 p.m. japanese, anchored by Robin Roberts, David Muir and Byron Pitts – anchors who signify three of the community’s best-known information packages, “Good Morning America,” World News Tonight” and “Nightline.”

A number of nationwide TV-news organizations have crafted particular stories as demonstrations have sprouted up throughout the nation in response to the killing of George Floyd whereas within the custody of police in Minneapolis. Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN all ran particular stories Sunday night, and ABC News ran an hour-long particular report in primetime on Saturday evening. ABC has additionally run particular stories on its ABC News Reside, it’s live-streaming video hub,

Tuesday’s particular presentation will report on the investigation into Floyd’s loss of life, and look at the deep emotions of anger and damage effervescent up throughout the nation. The present may also intention to inform protesters’ tales and look at responses from cities and nationwide leaders.

John R. Inexperienced and Catherine McKenzie are govt producers of “America in Ache: What Comes Subsequent?”