ABC Scraps ‘Thirtysomething’ Sequel Pilot, as Pilot Slate Takes Shape – Variety

ABC has made a variety of selections on its remaining pilots this season, which had been all shutdown as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Firstly, the community is scrapping its pilots for the dramas “The Brides” and “Thirtysomething(else)” and the comedy “Valley Trash.” The information is stunning for “The Brides” — a female-led vampire cleaning soap opera with “Riverdale’s” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa writing — and “Thirtysometing(else) — a sequel sequence to the traditional dramedy “Thirtysomething” with the unique creators and a number of authentic forged members returnin. Each exhibits had been pegged as early frontrunners for sequence pickups previous to the pandemic. In keeping with sources, each exhibits had been on the pricier aspect to supply, which can have contributed to ABC slicing them unfastened.

Elsewhere on the slate, ABC might be choosing up actor choices with intent to shoot the next pilots as soon as manufacturing can safely start: drama “Insurgent” starring Katey Sagal and based mostly on the lifetime of Erin Brockovich; “Harlem’s Kitchen,” an ensemble drama that includes Delroy Lindo and impressed by chef Marcus Samuelsson; comedy “Bossy” (formely “Children Matter Now”) from Shana Goldberg-Meehan; comedy “Residence Economics” starring Topher Grace; and comedy “Work Spouse,” based mostly on the connection between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

The comedy “Adopted” and dramas “Triage” and “Nationwide Parks Service” (previously “ISB”) might be rolled off cycle into what ABC now calls second cycle. Selections might be made at a later time on the dramas “Prospect,” “Wreckage,” and the untitled comedy from Emily Kapnek and Dean Holland previously identified as “Wild Little one.”

Up to now, ABC has ordered simply two exhibits out of its growth slate for the 2020-2021 season. These are the drama “Massive Sky” from David E. Kelley and the comedy “Name Your Mom” starring Kyra Sedgwick and written by Kari Lizer.

The choices come as broadcast networks are nonetheless grappling with what their fall schedules will seem like as the pandemic continues to stymie bodily manufacturing. NBC made an identical announcement final week concerning its personal slate, saying plans to nonetheless shoot a number of pilots this 12 months as soon as manufacturing can resume.

ABC remains to be planning on having most of its scripted lineup able to go come fall, with the community’s fall schedule indicating so when it was launched earlier this month.

(Pictured: The unique forged of “Thirtysomething”)