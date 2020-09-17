ABC to Develop Single-Cam Comedy ‘Blissful For You’

ABC is growing a single-cam comedy from two former “Single Mother and father” writers.

The challenge is titled “Blissful for You.” Taylor Cox is hooked up to write whereas Kim Rosenstock will function govt producer. The community has given the challenge a script dedication with a penalty hooked up. 20th Tv, the place Rosenstock is at present below an general deal, will function the studio. Information of the event comes as ABC is more and more on the lookout for female-focused content material, prefer it’s upcoming comedy sequence “Name Your Mom” and the drama “Huge Sky.”

Within the sequence, when the youngest of three sisters pronounces she’s getting married first, it sends her older, single sisters — and their newly separated mom — into an existential tailspin. The present follows this household of midwestern girls as they confront their very own failed love lives, plan a marriage, and take a look at not to take their emotions out on the flower preparations.

Cox and Rosenstock met throughout their time on “Single Mother and father,” the ABC single-cam comedy that was canceled earlier this yr after two seasons. Cox’s different credit embody the NBC comedy “Abby’s” and “Simply Add Magic” in addition to animated exhibits like “Kung Fu Panda,” “Puss in Boots,” and “King Julien Stand Up.”

She is repped by three Arts Leisure.

Rosenstock is at present engaged on the upcoming Hulu comedy “Solely Murders within the Constructing” starring Steve Martin and Martin Brief. Her different credit past “Single Mother and father” embody “GLOW” and “New Woman.”

She is repped by Mosaic and Gang Tyre.

(Pictured: Kim Rosenstock, left; Taylor Cox, proper)