ABC’s ‘Aftertaste’ Gives Foretaste Of Post-Virus Risk Assessment Tool – Variety

Pre-production has began on “Aftertaste,” an Australian comedy drama collection starring Erik Thompson as a celeb chef who has fallen from grace. The present is the primary to have made use of a manufacturing danger evaluation software for the post-coronavirus period.

A Nearer Productions present, “Aftertaste” will shoot in Adelaide and the Adelaide Hills, with broadcast by the Australian Broadcasting Company subsequent yr. Thompson (“Packed to the Rafters,” “The Luminaries”) may also produce alongside Rebecca Summerton and Matt Bate.

The Risk Assessment Tool was commissioned by the South Australia Movie Company and developed by Deloitte Risk Advisory. It’s meant to help producers to evaluate COVID-19 danger administration points for his or her manufacturing, and get cameras rolling once more extra rapidly and simply, together with nationwide COVID-safe pointers.

“We perceive how important this software is for producers to get their productions again on observe, as danger evaluation is a requirement of financiers,” mentioned SAFC CEO Kate Croser. “Every manufacturing is totally different, and we have now redirected funds into additional growth for tasks which have wanted to make adjustments to their manufacturing plans. Now we have dedicated to working with different financiers to deal with the additional prices of taking pictures within the COVID-era too.”

“Utilizing the software gave our financiers the boldness to assist the recommencement of pre on ‘Aftertaste,’ enabling us to satisfy essential deadlines for our lead solid availability and get again to work,” Summerton mentioned.

“With Adelaide Studios again open for enterprise, and South Australia one of many most secure locations on the planet, (the software) additionally opens up the state to draw each interstate and worldwide productions,” mentioned David Pisoni, South Australia’s Minister for Innovation and Abilities.

“Aftertaste” has main manufacturing funding from Display Australia in affiliation with the SAFC and is financed with assist from the ABC. Govt producer is Julie De Fina, who can be credited as a creator alongside Matthew Bate. Writers are De Fina, Bate and Matt Vesely. ABC govt producer is Rebecca Anderson