ABC’s Brides Of Dracula TV Show Already Has An Awesome Cast Put Together

The Brides is gearing as much as be the subsequent must-watch TV present with the superior solid it’s placing collectively. Earlier this month, the pilot, which was ordered by ABC, added Fits alum Gina Torres as one in all Dracula’s brides. Lately, it was introduced that Gotham alum Erin Richards can be becoming a member of the solid in a lead function alongside Katherine Reis, Sophia Tatum, Chris Mason, and Timeless vet Goran Visnjic.
Erin Richards (seen within the photograph above) has been solid within the function of Renée Pélagie, one of many three brides of Dracula, becoming a member of Katherine Reis and Gina Torres to spherical out the sequence’ main roles. In keeping with Selection, Renée is described as being the pinnacle of a New York-based modeling company and is “recognized for her torrid affairs together with her stunning feminine fashions.” Nonetheless, previous to her job on the company, Renée was married to the Marquis de Sade earlier than permitting Dracula to show her right into a vampire.
The actress performed Barbara Kean on Fox’s Gotham throughout its five-season run and even directed an episode of the present, in addition to an episode of CBS’ God Friended Me. On The Brides, Erin Richards’ character will cope with sustaining her wealth, legacy, and navigating her very non-traditional household on this modern-day reimagining of Dracula.
In the meantime, Katherine Reis has been solid to play Lily Stevens, the youngest of the three Dracula brides. Per Deadline, Lily is an aspiring singer whose relationship with a reporter “threatens to tear aside her marriage to her ‘sisters.’” Earlier than being turned by Dracula and changing into immortal, Lily was dwelling in 19th century London across the identical time as Jack the Ripper.
Rounding out the solid of The Brides is Fairly Little Liars: The Perfectionist star Chris Mason as actual property bigwig Roland Grant; Sophia Tatum as up-and-coming mannequin Justine Strang, who befriends Renée and shares a secret historical past with Dracula; and Goran Visnjic as Rely Dracula himself.
Personally, I believe these casting decisions are wonderful and I’m particularly excited to see what Gina Torres’ Cleo will probably be as much as, and what the dynamic will probably be like between her and the opposite two brides of Dracula. As for Goran Visnjic as Dracula? Effectively, I can solely converse for myself, however I believe it’s good casting. Simply try that photograph of him proper above this paragraph. Dashing, proper?
The Brides pilot is being written by Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who can be on board to govt produce, with Maggie Riley set to direct. The pilot has but to get a sequence order, and whereas I’d wager that ABC is certain to select The Brides as much as sequence, we’ll have to attend and see what occurs.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. Within the meantime, make sure to try our 2020 midseason schedule for premiere dates and instances.
