ABC’s Brides Of Dracula TV Show Already Has An Awesome Cast Put Together

Erin Richards (seen within the photograph above) has been solid within the function of Renée Pélagie, one of many three brides of Dracula, becoming a member of Katherine Reis and Gina Torres to spherical out the sequence’ main roles. In keeping with Selection, Renée is described as being the pinnacle of a New York-based modeling company and is “recognized for her torrid affairs together with her stunning feminine fashions.” Nonetheless, previous to her job on the company, Renée was married to the Marquis de Sade earlier than permitting Dracula to show her right into a vampire.