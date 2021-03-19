ABC’s ‘Insurgent’ Trailer Racks Up More Than 27 Million Views

ABC’s new Krista Vernoff drama “Insurgent” is producing numerous buzz.

In keeping with numbers supplied by the community, the trailer for the brand new present has been seen greater than 27 million instances throughout a number of video and social media channels. That places the “Insurgent” promo nicely forward of the community’s most watched trailers from the pre-pandemic period. The three most watched broadcast trailers out of ABC’s 2019 upfronts had been “Stumptown” (16.1 million views in its first week), “Emergence” (15.7 million views) and “Combined-ish” (14.6 million views) throughout social media platforms of their first week.

Inside its first six days on-line, the “Insurgent” trailer has been seen 27.1 million instances. Right here’s how that breaks down throughout social media channels:

Fb: 7,558,987

Instagram: 2,064,126

Twitter: 12,439,854

YouTube: 5,118,314

Impressed by Erin Brockovich, “Insurgent” stars Katey Sagal as Annie “Insurgent” Bello, a blue-collar authorized advocate and not using a regulation diploma. She’s a humorous, messy, good and fearless girl who cares desperately in regards to the causes she fights for and the individuals she loves. When Insurgent applies herself to a struggle she believes in, she’s going to win at nearly any price.

“Insurgent” is government produced by Krista Vernoff and Alexandre Schmitt of Journey the Gentle, Erin Brockovich, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Leisure, Andrew Stearn, Marc Webb and Adam Arkin. The collection is produced by ABC Signature in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv.