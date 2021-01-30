ABC’s ‘Movie star Wheel of Fortune’ Wins Thursday

Final night time’s episode of “Movie star Wheel of Fortune” at 8 p.m., the star-studded ABC spinoff of the unique sport present led by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, was the winner of Thursday’s Stay+Similar Day in a single day, quick affiliate numbers. The collection garnered a 0.8 score in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic, and 6.39 million viewers.

The remaining of ABC’s slate for Thursday night time included a brand new episode of “The Chase” at 9 p.m., which earned a 0.6 score in the important thing demo and 4.72 million viewers, and “The Hustlers” within the subsequent hour-long broadcast window, which drew a 0.5 in the important thing demo and a couple of.98 million viewers.

Elsewhere on tv, Fox aired a brand new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 p.m., which attracted 2.49 million viewers and a 0.7 within the 18-49 demo, rating in second place for the night time’s telecasts total. The community additionally dropped new episodes of “Name Me Kat” at 9 p.m. (0.6, 2.42) and “Final Man Standing” at 9:30 p.m. (0.4, 2.46).

NBC ran a brand new episode of “Mr. Mayor” from 8 to eight:30, which earned a 0.5 within the 18-49 key demo and three.2 million viewers. It ought to be famous that for the previous three telecasts, that key demo score has been constant for the Ted Danson-fronted sitcom. For the subsequent half-hour, NBC aired a brand new episode of “Superstore,” which drew a 0.4 in the important thing demo and a couple of million viewers. NBC ran encores back-to-back of “Regulation & Order: SVU” at 9 and “Dateline NBC” at 10 p.m.

Moreover, CBS aired reruns of “Younger Sheldon” at 8 and eight:30 p.m., in addition to a rerun of “Mother” at 9 p.m. The community additionally dropped new episodes of “The Unicorn” at 9:30 p.m. (0.3, 3.06), adopted by “Star Trek: Discovery” at 10 p.m. (0.2, 1.78).

Additionally on at primetime on Thursday was a brand new episode of The CW’s “Walker” at 8 p.m., which had a comparably vastly profitable premiere final week because of its lead being a “Supernatural” alum and luring in followers. The debut season’s second episode scored a 0.3 in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demo and a couple of.10 million viewers. The community additionally ran a brand new episode of “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “Legacies,” which drew a 0.2 in the important thing demo (up 25% in comparison with final week) and 0.73 million viewers.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.66), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 1.32). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a brand new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.2 in the important thing demo and a bit over 1,000,000 viewers. All through the night, Telemundo ran a brand new episode of the athletic ability and endurance competitors collection “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 0.97) at 8 p.m., in addition to a brand new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.15). Telemundo World Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” additionally premiered final night time at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the important thing demo and 948,000 viewers.

General on Tuesday night time, ABC and Fox had been tied for primary in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic, every acquiring a 0.6 score. ABC, nonetheless, was in first place for common viewership (4.7 million), with Fox behind (2.46 million). Developing on third was NBC in the important thing demo (0.5) with 2.7 million viewers. Univision rounded out fourth place, drawing a mean 0.5 in the important thing demo and 1.33 million viewers. Final however not least had been CBS, Telemundo and The CW, which all tied for third in the important thing demo with a 0.3 score. In phrases of viewership, CBS garnered probably the most viewers of the three (3.14 million), whereas The CW got here second (1.34 million). Telemundo drew a mean of 1.025 million viewers.