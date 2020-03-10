ABC’s ‘Nightline’ Returns to Its Roots As Coronavirus News Swirls

Ted Koppel isn’t returning to “Nightline,” however the programming idea that elevated him and the present to wider renown is making a comeback.

“Nightline” obtained its begin on ABC in 1980 as a late-night information program that spent its full half-hour size analyzing a single subject, primarily based on months of Koppel’s end-of-day protection of reports centered across the Iranian hostage disaster. As individuals demand extra details about the unfold of coronavirus, the present will – for the foreseeable future – revisit its roots.

Beginning this night, “Nightline” will commit its complete 30-minute span to protection of the outbreak of COVID-19, charting its unfold across the globe. Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News’ chief medical correspondent, will reply viewer questions and this system will depend on ABC News’ correspondents stationed all over the world.

“Nightline” gained reward for its severe and deep appears at particular person subjects throughout Koppel’s tenure, however in 2005 pivoted to a newsmagazine idea within the wake of Koppel’s departure from this system. The transfer mirrored viewers’ altering tastes and a need by ABC News to promote a wider vary of anchors. The present is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts, and airs between 12:35 a.m. and 1:05 a.m.

“In instances of world disaster, we as journalists have a public service to give our viewers the important data they want to keep knowledgeable and assist them make any choices for their very own and their household’s well-being,” mentioned Steven Baker, govt producer of “Nightline” in a ready assertion. “This sort of in-depth every day protection is within the present’s DNA. In any case, it was 40 years in the past that our present started with every day information updates on the Iran hostage disaster.”

The format change will not be anticipated to be everlasting, however is probably going to final for no less than the following a number of days – if not longer.