ABC’s The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Could Get Extra Episodes Because Of Coronavirus

Though the leisure trade has been roughly dropped at a standstill as a result of coronavirus pandemic, some TV reveals will nonetheless be capable to end airing their present seasons. The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart really accomplished filming earlier than it even premiered, and the six-episode sequence ought to be capable to air from begin to end. Now, nonetheless, ABC may add some episodes to the primary season, however not with longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison gathering all of the musical singles again to the mansion for extra motion that undoubtedly violates social distancing. Harrison defined the plan:
We’re not taking pictures anymore; the present is finished, it’s within the can. Now we’re going again and looking out with a fine-tooth comb the place there are different moments that we may pull out. Actually, nothing is off the desk… That occurs fairly a bit, so it is not loopy to look deeper into the present and assume, ‘Hey, may episode 6 have three hours?’ So we try to be artistic and making an attempt to depart all of the playing cards on the desk and all choices open to see what we will do.
Talking with ET, Chris Harrison was clear that no one on the present or ABC is planning on restarting taking pictures and bringing the forged and crew again collectively in particular person. The workforce will as an alternative verify the present footage for “moments” that would flesh out the episodes and add some additional hours. The coronavirus pandemic has halted Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, the subsequent season of Bachelor in Paradise has stalled, and ABC (unsurprisingly) already needed to cancel The Bachelor: Summer season Video games.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is likely to be the one Bachelor sequence with new content material for the foreseeable future; ABC working to stretch present footage into extra episodes can solely be excellent news for Bachelor Nation followers. Of course, Chris Harrison’s feedback show that ABC and the Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart workforce had been already working to elongate the season earlier than Listen to Your Heart premiered on April 13.
Chris Harrison addressed the potential for a reunion present bringing the Listen to Your Heart contestants again collectively so as to add to the episode depend. He famous that there is “a high quality line” between delivering “good content material” and simply “throwing one thing on TV” for the sake of getting one thing on TV, then stated this:
We will, to begin with, wait and see. Hopefully, everyone loves this present and so they need extra of it. If there may be this urge for food and we predict that there is sufficient story there the place there’s relationships or no matter it’s the place it garners a particular, then, yeah, [we’ll do a reunion]. Except we will get individuals safely right into a studio — it will undoubtedly be carried out with out an viewers — however I believe we may Zoom, or possibly deliver anyone socially secure away from me, , do it eight toes aside. However yeah, I may see that occuring.
If a reunion particular occurs, it would not be with all of the contestants collectively in shut quarters or with an viewers within the studio to “Ooooh” and “Aaaah” on the drama. That stated, seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette historically finish with an “After the Closing Rose” episode, so a reunion particular could be one thing Bachelor Nation followers are acquainted with, even when not often by way of Zoom.
Could The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart comply with Saturday Night time Dwell and produce an episode with everyone contributing from dwelling? The present should (safely) go on, in spite of everything, and TV viewers would possibly quickly be hungry for as a lot new content material as attainable. For now, new episodes of Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart air Mondays at eight p.m. ET on ABC.
