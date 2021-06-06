Abhay Bethiganti Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Abhay Bethiganti is an actor within the Telugu movie business recognized for his position within the Pelli Choopulu film. He additionally gave the impression in quite a lot of internet collection and quick movies. Within the yr 2014, he made his appearing debut with the film Bommala Ramaram along side Priyadarshi, Suri and Thiruveer. After the good fortune of his position in Pelli Choopulu, Abhay starred with some well-known actors like VarunTej, Aadi Pinisetty, Sudheer Babu and lots of. He not too long ago performed a distinguished position in Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam film.