Abhi Tailor (Colours Tamil) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Abhi Tailor (Colours Tamil) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Abhi Tailor is an Indian Tamil language tv serial directed via Basheer Shaik. The display stars Reshma Muralidharan and Madan Pandian within the lead roles. It’s being produced underneath the banner of Media Magnate.

Identify Abhi Tailor Major Solid Reshma Muralidharan

Madan Pandian Style Drama Director Basheer Shaik Manufacturer Anbu Raja Tale & Screenplay Anbu Raja Editor No longer To be had DoP No longer To be had Manufacturing Space Media Magnate Productions

Solid

The entire solid of TV serial Abhi Tailor :

Reshma Muralidharan

Madan Pandian

Badava Gopi

As : Sundaramoorthy

Sona Heiden

As : Neelambari

Reshma Pasupuleti

As : Anamika

Nivy Nivetha

Mani KL

Siddharth Kapilavayi

As : Jeganathan

Vishnukanth

As : Atharvaa

Jayashri

As : Ananthi

Sanjay Raja

As : Aravind

Mythili

As : Indira

Vetri Kiran Kumar

As : Viswanathan

Dharani Reddy

As : Vaishali

Kevin

As : Indrajith

Tara

As : Danalakshmi

Time

Abhi Tailor is telecast Monday to Saturday at 10pm on Colours Tamil channel. The display used to be to begin with scheduled to be launched on 24 Would possibly 2021 however its liberate is additional prolonged until July 2021. It may be movement on-line on Voot platform. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

Channel Identify Colours Tamil Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 10pm Working Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 19 July 2021 Language Tamil Nation India

