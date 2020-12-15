Abhijeet-Sharmistha’s fight over publication of Pranab Mukherjee’s book, war broke out on Twitter

New Delhi: The conflict between their son and son has increased due to the publication of the book The Presidential Years of former President Pranab Mukherjee. When Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee (Abhijit Mukherjee), citing the memoirs of his father, termed some things in the media as ‘inspired’, he urged the publisher on Tuesday to stop publication until his written consent. Protest Sharmishtha Mukherjee, the daughter of the former President, protested against her brother’s statement that there should be no attempt to stop publication of the book for ‘cheap publicity’. Also Read – Why did son say to stop publication of Pranab Mukherjee’s memoir? Know what is the reason

Responding to her brother's tweet, Congress national spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee said, "As the daughter of the author of the memoir, I urge my brother Abhijeet Mukherjee not to create unnecessary hindrance in the publication of the last book written by his father." Do. He (Mukherjee) had written it all before he became ill. He also said, "Along with the book are notes and comments written by my father's hands, which have been strictly followed. The views expressed by him are his own and should not be attempted to prevent anyone from publishing it for cheap publicity. This will be the greatest injustice to our late father. "

I, daughter of the author of the memoir 'The Presidential Years', request my brother @ABHIJIT_LS not to create any unnecessary hurdles in publication of the last book written by our father. He completed the manuscript before he fell sick 1/3
– Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) December 15, 2020

Let me tell you that former MP Abhijeet also said that he has written a letter to Rupa Prakashan, which was publishing it, to stop the publication of the book ‘The Presidential Years’.

Abhijeet tweeted, tagging ‘Roopa Prakashan’ and its managing director Kapish Mehra, “Being the son of the author of the memoir, I urge you all to come across this book and parts of the media without my consent. Stop publishing excerpts from ” He said, “My father is not in this world. In such a situation, I want to study the contents of the book because I believe that if my father were alive, he would have done the same. “

The former Congress MP said, “In such a situation, I urge you all to stop publishing this book immediately without my written consent until I have studied it.” I have already sent a detailed letter to you about this. “

Abhijeet’s tweet did not get any response from Mehra and his publication. In fact, according to the excerpts of the book released in the media on behalf of the publication, Mukherjee has mentioned many things in his experiences as President and references in the leadership of Congress.

According to public excerpts, Mukherjee has written that after he became president, the Congress deviated from the political direction and some party members believed that if he had become the Prime Minister in 2004, he would have lost the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Moubat does not come. Mookerjee had written the memoir ‘The Presidential Years’ before his death. This book, published by Rupa Prakashan, Themukherjee, who was available to the readers from January 2021, died on July 31 at the age of 84 due to health complications after Corona virus infection.