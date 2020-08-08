Abhishek Bachchan arrives home after Corona test negative, Amitabh’s retweet – welcome home Bhaiyu

notE Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan got rid of Corona virus infection on Saturday. Abhishek Bachchan, admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, has been discharged after 29 days. At the same time, father Amitabh Bachchan said while retweeting, I am feeling very honored .. My love and affection. Amitabh wrote to Abhishek retweeting – welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan shared the post on social media, wrote- “Arguments are often given for lies …

While giving information about the negative report of his corona test on tweet, Abhishek Bachchan has said that a promise is a promise. This afternoon I have come out negative of KOVID-19 NEGATIVE !!! I told you that I will beat. In the tweet, Abhishek has written that thanks to all of you for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to all the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital that they have done. Thank you!

Actor Abhishek Bachchan announces his recovery from # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wHiMVB3YYc

This is Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet

A promise is a promise

This afternoon I have come out negative of KOVID-19 NEGATIVE !!! I told you that I will beat. Thank you to all of you for my prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to all the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital that they have done. Thank you!

Father Amitabh Bachchan wrote to Abhishek retweeting – welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT

welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT https://t.co/vtHMQpSPjr – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

Please tell that 77-year-old Amitabh was admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with son Abhishek Bachchan on 11 July after confirmation of corona infection. Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (46) and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were already discharged from the hospital after becoming infection free.

Amitabh Bachchan got hospital leave on 2 August

Amitabh Bachchan said on Sunday, August 2, that he has been free from corona virus infection and now he will live in isolation at home. He thanked the well-wishers for their continued support and prayers. He wrote on Twitter, “In the investigation, I have been found free from Kovid-19. He has been discharged from the hospital. I am alone in isolation at home. I could see this with the grace of God, the blessings of mother and father, prayers of loved ones and friends, prayers and excellent care and service in Nanavati Hospital. ”