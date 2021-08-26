Abhishek Bachchan Has So A ways NOT Been Approached For The Oh My Kadavule Remake

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Abhishek Bachchan Has So Far NOT Been Approached For The Oh My Kadavule Remake

Abhishek Bachchan Has So Far NOT Been Approached For The Oh My Kadavule Remake The makers of the Hindi remake of Oh My Kadavule have issued a commentary refuting rumours that Abhishek Bachchan was once approached for the film. “That is on the subject of the rumours which were doing the rounds that Abhishek Bachchan and Shalini Pandey were approached for the Hindi remake of hit Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule, directed by means of Ashwath Marimuthu. Because the authentic spokesperson for the movie, we want to explain that the scoop is unfaithful. As of now the makers are at the scripting level and no actors were finalized for the mission,” they mentioned in a commentary.

As of now, Abhishek Bachchan is taking pictures for his subsequent mission and he has already finished taking pictures for his initiatives like Dasvi and Bob Biswas. Remaining evening, the actor had shared that he had a freak coincidence at the units of his subsequent mission. “Had a freak coincidence in Chennai at the set of my new movie final Wednesday. Fractured my proper hand. Wanted surgical operation to mend it! So a handy guide a rough go back and forth again house to Mumbai. Surgical procedure finished, all patched-up and casted. And now again in Chennai to renew paintings,” he mentioned.

