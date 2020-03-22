General News

‘Abhorrent’: AOC slams reported DOJ effort to indefinitely detain people during emergency

March 22, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles


“There’s a prolonged historic previous on this nation … of the usage of emergencies as cases to in reality start to encroach upon other people’s civil rights,” she said.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment