About 52 crore doses of corona virus vaccine got within the nation: Central Executive

New Delhi: Up to now, 52 crore doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine were given to other folks within the nation. The Union Well being Ministry gave this data on Tuesday. The ministry stated that in line with the period in-between document until 7 pm, greater than 37 lakh (37,76,765) doses of vaccine got on Tuesday. Of those, 20,47,733 other folks within the age crew of 18 to 44 got the primary dose and four,05,719 other folks got the second one dose.

The ministry stated that within the 3rd section of the vaccination marketing campaign, other folks within the age crew of 18 to 44 years are being vaccinated. Up to now, 18,20,95,467 other folks of this age crew were given the primary dose and 1,29,39,239 other folks were given the second one dose within the nation.

The ministry stated that during 5 states – Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh – other folks within the age crew of 18 to 44 were given multiple crore doses of the vaccine. In keeping with the ministry, in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, about 10 lakh other folks within the age crew of 18 to 44 years have won a minimum of the primary dose of the vaccine. has been put in.

In keeping with the knowledge, at the 207th day (August 10) of the vaccination marketing campaign, a complete of 37,76,765 doses had been administered. In keeping with the period in-between document until 7 pm, out of those 27,60,199 other folks got the primary dose whilst 10,16,566 other folks got the second one dose. The overall document associated with the vaccine will come overdue within the evening.