About Premium Content Boards Italian Drama Series “Ever After’

About Premium Content (APC) has boarded “Ever After,” a relationship drama produced by the award-winning Italian banner Indigo Movies (“La Grande Bellezza,” “Youth”) within the run as much as MipTV.

“Ever After,” created by Giacomo Bendotti (“The Stolen Caravaggio”), is a six-part Italian drama sequence portraying a damaged couple. APC is repping ready-made and format rights to “Ever After.” Beforehand titled “The Promise,” the present was beforehand pitched at Series Mania.

Now in publish, the sequence revolves round Anna and Enrico, who’ve been married for 11 years and begin combating one another to get the only custody of their son. Weaving previous and current, “Ever After” discover the the reason why their relationship deteriorated from unconditional like to psychological warfare.

Veteran Italian helmer Gianluca Maria Tavarelli (“Don’t Make Any Plans for Tonight”) directed the sequence with a powerful performing duo, Greta Scarano (“Suburra”) and Simone Liberati (“Suburra”). Bendotti co-wrote the sequence with Sofia Assirelli (“Summertime”).

“‘Ever After’ is an intimate but common story, that makes us mirror on how emotions evolve consistently,” stated APC’s co-founder Emmanuelle Guilbart. “Served by a stunning performing duo, the sequence impressed as a lot by its manufacturing worth as by the highly effective feelings it made us really feel, putting us in a judging position,” stated Guilbart. Indigo Movies is producing the sequence.

APC is presenting two different reveals, “Fortunate Day” and “Pandore,” at MipDrama, a sidebar of MipTV. “Fortunate Day”

is a French-language Swiss household comedy directed by Chris Niemeyer, and penned by the inventive group behind French drama hit “En Therapie,” David Elkaïm, Vincent Poymiro and Anne Feinsilber. “Pandore,” in the meantime, is a Belgian political thriller produced by Artémis Productions, and starring Yoann Blanc (“The Break”).