About to turn 40, Rodrigo Palacio signed with a new Italian club

Palacio will turn 40 in February 2022 (REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo)

Rodrigo Palacio it continues in force in Italian football as it approaches its 40th birthday. Far from thinking about retirement, the former forward of the Argentine national team signed a contract with his new club: Brescia, which will fight to return to Serie A this season at the hands of a renowned figure such as Filippo Inzaghi as a coach.

Beanie, a former Italian striker who participated in three World Cups and spent much of his career as a footballer at Milan, asked for the hiring of Palacio, whom he managed in the 2018/2019 season at Bologna. For the Bahiense it will be the thirteenth campaign in a cast from Italy, taking into account that he played three at Genoa, five at Inter Milan and the last four at Bologna.

In his last campaign with those of Emilia-Romagna he played – in great majority as a starter – 36 of the 38 matches corresponding to the league (plus one for the Italian Cup) and scored 5 goals, with a destacado hattrick a la Fiorentina. His team finished in the middle of the table. For their part, Brescia qualified for the playoffs to get promotion but fell in the quarter-finals (1-0 to Cittadella) last season.

Palacio, new reinforcement of Brescia in Serie B in Italy

After starting as a footballer at the club Nice view from Bahía Blanca, Palacio was a member of Tres Arroyos Hurricane and gave cause to speak in the National B in 2003, when he captured the attention of Banfield, his first team in the Argentine top division. In 2005 he signed for Boca, where he stayed until 2009 and gave himself the pleasure of winning the Copa Libertadores (2007).

Paradoxically the Jewel He has not won titles since he left for Europe. The 8 he holds were with the blue and gold jersey: Apertura, Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana (2005), Clausura and Recopa Sudamericana (2006), Libertadores (2007), Apertura and Recopa Sudamericana (2008). Neither in Genoa nor in Inter nor in Bologna he reaped trophies. For his part, he participated in two World Cups with the National Team (Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014, being runner-up in Brazil) and in the 2007 Copa América (he was also runner-up in Venezuela).

Those from Lombardy obtained their last promotion to Serie A in 2019 but fell in 2020. Las Golondrinas, who had great football figures such as Roberto Baggio, Josep Guardiola, Andrea Pirlo and the Romanian Gheorghe Hagi, among others, will seek to have as one of the references of its staff to Palacio to move towards a new success in the second. The first commitment will be next Sunday, when he visits Ternana for the first match of Serie B at the Libero Liberati stadium.

