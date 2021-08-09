Abraham Ancer from Mexico wins FedEx St Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) – Abraham Ancer of Mexico received the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Excursion identify, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a six-foot birdie putt on the second one play -off hollow of a play-off.



🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬

Ancer received the Global Golfing Championships match at TPC Southland after Burns’ 5 1/2-foot putt – at the similar line as Ancer – got here out.

“That is surreal,” stated Ancer, the 30-year-old former College of Oklahoma participant who used to be born in McAllen, Texas. “I felt like I used to be leaving such a lot of pictures at the again 9, however you by no means know.”

Ancer, who completed 2d on the Wells Fargo Championship in Might, performed extra aggressively on the second one additional commute down the par-4 18th.

“I went for it immediately and the shot performed completely in my thoughts and it got here out simply the way in which I imagined it,” he stated.

Harris English, the chief after each and every of the primary 3 laps, faltered on the again 9 to offer Ancer, Burns and Matsuyama an opportunity.

Ancer closed with a 2-under 68 to check Matsuyama and Burns with 16-under 264. Matsuyama shot a 63 and Burns a 64. English, the 2013 champion at TPC Southwind, struck again on a 73.

At the first additional hollow, Ancer, Burns and Matsuyama, who misplaced a bronze medal within the playoffs on the Tokyo Olympics, made respectable runs with birdies. Matsuyama had the shortest take a look at — of 20 toes — and it just about went into the cup earlier than popping out.

English used to be searching for the 5th identify of his occupation – and 3rd this season – however collapsed within the again 9. Two strokes forward at 20 down at the flip, he performed the again 9 in 5 over, lacking a 13-foot birdie putt at 18.

Bryson DeChambeau, two strokes in the back of Engels after a 3rd spherical of 63, had a 74 and completed 8th at 12 below. He overlooked the Olympics after checking out certain for COVID-19.

🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬









