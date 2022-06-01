Abramovich reported that the sale of Chelsea was completed: they paid 3.2 billion dollars

Chelsea sold for a record amount

the future of Chelsea is starting to get going and this Monday a consortium led by Todd Boehlyco-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, completed the purchase of the English club for a figure that is the highest ever paid for the acquisition of a sports team, according to a statement from the London entity.

The operation marked the end of a 19-year period in charge of Roman Abramovichthe Russian oligarch who was forced to sell the club in March after being sanctioned by the British government for his links with the Russian president Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.

“We are honored to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club”, said Boehly, who has attended some games at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. “We are 100% committed, every minute of every game,” added the American investor and philanthropist.

Chelsea is the current champion of the Club World Cup and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the last Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, who this Saturday achieved their Orejona number 14. While in the Premier League they finished third and will be able to return to compete in Europe’s premier club tournament.

Chelsea’s new owner, Todd Boehly, who watched several games at Stamford Bridge (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

It should be remembered that Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March and given its political-economic instability, the London entity operated under a government license that expires this Tuesday. “The consortium of Boehly and private equity investment firm Clearlake Capital was one of 250 proposed buyers,” the club said. That number was narrowed down to 12 credible offers and then three final bidders.

“Many described the proposed transaction as ‘unprecedented’, and it wasChelsea added. “A transaction like this would normally take nine months to a year to complete; we did it in less than three months”, highlighted the institution.

The British government, which had sanctioned Abramovich, gave the go-ahead for the transaction last week after assuring itself that the Russian oligarch would not benefit from the forced sale of the club. The Premier League had already authorized it before.

After 19 years, a new era begins at Chelsea (Reuters/Tony Obrien)

The proceeds will be transferred to a frozen account and then used”to support the relief and reconstruction effort in Ukraine as soon as possible”, asserted the British government. “Today’s change of ownership marks a new chapter for Chelsea,” he added, “in the best interest of its fans, the club and the wider football community.”

Boehly’s group was selected this month with its commitment to invest 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in all its campuses and its academy and infrastructure, such as a renovation of the Stamford Bridge. The purchase was completed for a total of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).

Other members of the consortium are the principal owner of the Dodgers, Mark WalterSwiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and funds from the private firm Clearlake Capital. “We are excited to commit resources to continue Chelsea’s leading role in English and global football,” said Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, co-founders of Clearlake, “and as an engine for the development of football talent,” they concluded.

With AP information

