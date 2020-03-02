Abrams Artists Agency Rebrands as A3 Artists Agency

Abrams Artists Agency, a outstanding expertise and literary company, has formally rebranded as A3 Artists Agency.

The title change, introduced over the weekend on the firm’s annual retreat, comes 18 months after Robert Attermann, Brian Cho, and Adam Daring acquired the company,

“Once we bought the company in 2018, we got down to be the premium model we now are,” Daring stated. “We stated we’d have range, and we do. We’re not solely promising to be one thing totally different; we’re one thing totally different. We’ve employed top-tier brokers from various backgrounds, we have been the primary company to launch a digital studio, and we lately expanded internationally with an workplace within the UK.”

He added, “We’ve established ourselves as leaders within the digital and influencer house, e-sports, and podcasting, and have change into identified as the go-to company for various, rising expertise. We’ve adopted a extra multi-tiered, 360-degree strategy to what we do, and our new model id speaks to that dedication.”

Because the new firm possession, the company has moved its New York workplace into the renovated Empire State Constructing, asserting that the brand new facility in on par with the Los Angeles workplace positioned within the Pacific Design Middle. The company moreover expanded its digital division with the opening of an workplace in London earlier this yr.

Abrams Artists Agency introduced in mid-November that it had signed an settlement with Writers Guild of America to ban company packaging charges and affiliate manufacturing, ending a seven-month standoff on the difficulty. A trio of three different mid-sized businesses — Verve, Kaplan Stahler and Buchwald — had already signed signed offers with the WGA within the months following the April 13 firings.

