Abrams Media Has Taste for Bourbon With New ‘Whiskey Raiders’ Site

Dan Abrams is raring to show a burgeoning curiosity in bourbon and whiskey into a brand new line of enterprise.

The entrepreneur and authorized journalist’s Abrams Media has acquired the spirts evaluation web site t8ke.evaluation and can use it to launch Whiskey Raiders, a brand new on-line useful resource that Abrams says will attraction to each whiskey aficionados and novices. The positioning aggregates particular person critiques from numerous whiskey websites and makes use of a proprietary algorithm to assign a rating for every product, with an intention to creating selecting a bottle that a lot simpler. Abrams expects to launch an e-commerce element as a part of the enterprise.

“This serves as a pleasant start line for folks,” says Abrams, in an interview. “It’s not the tip level. The in-depth critiques are actually necessary, and we’re going to be selling these different websites on our web site, urging folks to go learn the critiques. However the thought of getting an aggregated quantity — we will use that to take all of the alternative ways folks evaluation whiskey and switch it right into a 50 to 100 rating.” The positioning will carry promoting. and Abrams says his firm has been in conversations with some potential vacation sponsors.

The launch reveals Abrams increasing his firm past its core protection of media and authorized issues. Abrams Media operates the Regulation & Crime Community, which produces trial protection amongst different content material, and Mediaite, a much-scrutinized chronicle of the ups and downs of the information enterprise. He’s an everyday on ABC Information properties like “Good Morning America,” and hosts a authorized evaluation program on Sirius XM.

He sees little overlap between Whiskey Raiders and his different websites. However he sees potential for a brand new line of enterprise. “There aren’t any websites within the whiskey spectrum proper now which are dominant, and I feel that presents a extremely massive alternative for us,” he says.

The Distilled Spirits Council in 2019 estimated gross sales of American whiskey within the U.S. generated practically $3.98 billion in income, in contrast with practically $1.83 billion a decade in the past. A lot of that has been spurred by curiosity in higher-end merchandise that price greater than the same old brown-liquor staples.

A easy journey to a liquor retailer will reveal the explosion in whiskey and bourbon choices. Some longtime producers have expanded product traces. Cabinets are additionally more likely to be stocked with bottles adorned with names like Bob Dylan, who has a “Heaven’s Door” line, or backed by a bunch of buyers from the sports activities world, as is the case with “Sweetens Cove,” a premium model from Tennessee.

As a part of the t8ke acquisition, Jay West, a veteran sprits critic who ran the positioning, will function managing editor of the brand new operation. Abrams and West envision movies which have the professional speaking with completely different folks a few vary of decisions, and an everyday function that helps readers work out which product will ship essentially the most satisfaction at a specific value level.

“A lot of the product that has been drunk world wide has been run by conglomerates and large belief funds and enterprise capital, however proper now we’re within the age of the craft distiller,” says West, in an interview. “You possibly can create a model out of nothing, or you may revive an outdated model with the fitting infusion of expertise and cash.” He intends to assist readers make higher choices about whiskey and bourbon and decide what’s value their consideration.

Abrams says he used to focus intently on wine, however obtained extra uncovered to bourbon after wrapping broadcasts of the now-cancelled A&E program “Stay P.D.,” when his co-hosts would benefit from the spirit. “I discovered myself having to dig into every of the superb in-depth critiques, and having to go web site to web site to determine the overall sense of a bourbon,” he recounts. “That’s how Whiskey Raiders got here forth.”