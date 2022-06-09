Abreu referred to the future of Luis Suárez and the interest of River Plate: “I am forbidden to talk about him, I am threatened”

Sebastián told his version of the negotiations between River and Suárez (Photo: El País)

The time of Julian Alvarez with the t-shirt River Plate is already extinct Marcelo Gallardo He needs a replacement for the center forward position. In the meantime, rumors intensified about a management of the club to hire Luis Suarezalthough from its environment argued that their priority will be to stay in Europe to reach the Qatar World Cup. Sebastián Abreuhistorical of the celestial selection and friend of tip, recounted in the first person his perspective of the efforts.

The current coach of Paysandu Soccer Club revealed that it cannot leak any details. “We have a good relationship with Luis Suárez, and that is why I am forbidden to talk about him. I am threatened”He laughed in an interview with Radio Mitre. And he added about what he would do if he were in the situation of his former partner: “He has to play in the league where he has more players in competition than he is going to have to face in the World Cup. That is Europe. That’s what I would do”.

On the other hand, Abreu is confident that Núñez’s team will be able to find an alternative when Álvarez leaves for England to defend the colors of Manchester City. “In River they are going to find a replacement for Julián when he leaves, because as players went up front, he found a replacement for them”argued the Loco. In addition, he took the opportunity to praise the Doll: “When I chatted with Gallardo, he showed me that he has things clear and at that moment he had everything analyzed regarding what was coming”.

The priority of the Uruguayan striker is to continue in Europe (Photo: Reuters)

Still in the field of Argentine soccer, he also addressed the versions that bring Edinson Cavani closer to Boca Juniors and pointed out a dream that the striker has yet to fulfill. “For Cavani it is a dream to play the Copa Libertadores, that mobilizes him”Sebastian commented. To close, he touched on the controversial theme of Sebastian Villa and the complaints of sexual abuse he faces (the prosecutor requested his arrest): “If I were Villa’s coach, I would use him until the law says if he is innocent or guilty”.

Abreu in the selection of Uruguay He played a total of 70 games in which he scored 26 official goals between his debut in 1996 in a friendly against China, and 2012, when he left the Celeste in another friendly against France. With the national team he played in the World Cups Korea-Japan 2002 and of South Africa 2010the latter of indelible memories in his career, since he took a penalty against Ghana in the shootout that gave them the pass to the semifinals, and won the 2011 Copa América.

