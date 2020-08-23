Abu Yusuf wanted to carry out fidayeen attack in Delhi’s congested area, huge amount of explosive material recovered

New Delhi: Security agencies have recovered explosive material used to manufacture suicide jackets and bombs used in suicide attack from the house of ISIS militant Abdul Yusuf Khan in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district. Security forces searched Yusuf’s residence, where a jacket used for explosive fittings and as a suicide jacket was found. Explosives and ball bearings used to make bombs were also recovered. Also Read – Massive explosives found in the house of ISIS terrorist arrested from Delhi, ‘jacket of destruction’ and …

Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell, Delhi Police, said, “He (ISIS operative Abu Yusuf) was planning to place two recovered IEDs in a more congested area of ​​Delhi. After that, he had to get instructions from his handler to carry out the suicide attack. ” Also Read – ISIS terrorist in 7 days police custody, Delhi Police picks up a young man from Abu Yusuf’s village

He said, “2 explosive jackets, 1 explosive belt, about 9 kg of raw explosives, ball bearings, 7 cylindrical boxes, timers, 4 batteries, ISIS flag and board, on which he (ISIS operative Abu Yusuf) Used to practice shooting, all of it has been recovered from his village. ” Also Read – Rape of Noida girl came to meet Delhi, former acquaintance committed the crime in the flat

Meanwhile, the security agencies have also picked up three people including Yusuf’s father and started questioning. Teams of central agencies, Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Delhi Police questioned Yusuf on Saturday. This terrorist was arrested from Dhaula Kuan area of ​​New Delhi on Friday night after brief firing. The terrorist was planning a major terrorist attack and revealed that the attack was to be carried out to retaliate the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(Input IANS)