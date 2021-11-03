Abuse of Aadhaar Card might be heavy, UIDAI can impose superb of as much as one crore rupees at the culprits

New Delhi : You should have learn and heard many information of misuse of Aadhar card. Misuse of anyone’s Aadhar card is illegitimate, however until now the Distinctive Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) was once now not empowered to take any motion on this regard. The Executive of India has empowered UIDAI to impose a superb of as much as one crore rupees in opposition to those that don’t conform to the Aadhaar Act.Additionally Learn – NIA Arrests Bangladeshi Terrorist: Bangladeshi terrorist arrested in West Bengal

Significantly, a legislation has already been handed on this regard. Now after two years, the notification of those regulations has been issued. UIDAI can take motion in opposition to the violators of Aadhaar regulations and too can appoint officials for this. UIDAI can have the fitting to impose a superb of as much as one crore in opposition to the culprits. The federal government had issued the notification of UIDAI Laws, 2021 on 2d November itself.

A criticism can also be lodged in case of violation of the directions of UIDAI. Appointed officials will pay attention those circumstances and violators can also be fined as much as one crore rupees. Now not handiest this, appeals may also be made in opposition to their choices within the Telecom Disputes Agreement and Appellate Tribunal.