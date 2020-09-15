Abusive gestures and comments made by cab driver to TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, police arrested

Kolkata: A taxi driver with indecent remarks on actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has been arrested. This incident happened when TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was leaving her car in Balliganj Ferry area, when the driver made inappropriate gestures towards her and made vulgar remarks. Also Read – Mamta Sarkar has given Rs 1000 for Hindu priests. RSS announces month, RSS said – Hindu mockery

Kolkata Police said on Tuesday that the accused has been arrested from Mukundpur on Monday night after Chakraborty lodged a complaint with the local police station. According to the police, when Chakraborty was leaving his car in the Balliganj Ferry area, the driver made inappropriate gestures and made indecent remarks towards him. Also Read – Bill approved by 30 percent reduction in salary of MPs in Lok Sabha

A senior police officer said that he fled immediately after making abusive remarks, but the Jadhavpur MP noted the registration number of his taxi. The officer said that a case has been registered against the taxi driver under various sections of the IPP and will be presented in the city court on Tuesday. Also Read – Crowd attacked police station in West Bengal, many policemen injured