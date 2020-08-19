ABVP landed in protest against the government’s decision to increase the fees, said – this is inhumanity, the decision should be returned immediately

new Delhi: In the current situation, the Sangh-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has opposed raising the fees from government to private institutions as inhuman. And said that government and private institutions need to pay attention in this direction that there is a fundamental difference between online learning and traditional teaching. Both tuition fees cannot be same. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has demanded the withdrawal of the fee increase from the primary to higher education institutions in the coronary period with immediate effect. Also Read – world’s top 100 universities will be able to work in India, education minister said – now country will become world guru

ABVP's National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said, "Due to Kovid-19 in the educational world of the country, there is a big change. Since people are facing difficulties at various levels, in such a situation, various regulators should take the path of the students on liberal matters related to finance and make their way easier. India is a country of crores of students, so educational institutions will have to adopt a flexible attitude by looking at the problems of students and parents, so that no student is excluded from the academic world."

The organization has said that, "In the last March itself, most of the students studying in educational institutions across the country came home from the campuses, so they should be given relief in their hostel, mess fee. In return for this, the fees charged earlier should be returned to the students. Therefore, to set tuition fees, a committee should be constituted by educational institutions and the fee should be fixed soon."