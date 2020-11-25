AC/DC, Chris Stapleton Top Album Chart; Billie Eilish Has No. 1 Song

Alternating currents led AC/DC to interchange Ariana Grande on the prime of the album chart this week. And, the truth is, she obtained pushed down a couple of notches, as new albums by Chris Stapleton and the staff of Lil Uzi Vert and Future additionally had extremely spectacular bows, coming in at Nos. 2-3.

In the meantime, on the Rolling Stone songs chart, Billie Eilish had a simple touchdown within the No. 1 spot along with her new track, “Subsequently I Am,” which she carried out on the American Music Awards this previous weekend.

AC/DC’s return, “Energy Up,” amassed 124,700 album items in its first week out. Most of these items got here within the type of pure album gross sales, with 105,800 full copies, a knockout determine on this gross sales day and age. The group’s track streams, nevertheless, at 6.3 million, have been on the low facet.

Nation star Stapleton’s fourth album, “Beginning Over,” got here in second on the Rolling Stone album chart with album items of 112,400. His full-album gross sales have been additionally sturdy, if not as overpowering as AC/DC’s, clocking in at a really wholesome 75,800 albums. With an viewers possibly not fairly as set in its technological methods as AC/DC’s, Stapleton had an excellent exhibiting on the streaming facet, too, with 30.9 million track streams.

A 3rd new entry additionally cracked the six-figure mark in album items. “Pluto x Child Pluto” by Lil Uzi Vert and Future landed a tally of 101,400. The duo’s album gross sales have been a minuscule 5,1000, however their track streams have been manner up at 122.4 million for the week.

Now bumped all the way down to No. 4, Grande’s “Positions” had a nonetheless sturdy 71,600 album items. The subsequent 4 spots within the prime 10 have been additionally returning albums: Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, the Child Laroi and Harry Types at Nos. 5-8.

The highest 10 was rounded out by two extra new entries, aimed toward very completely different audiences: YoungBoy By no means Broke Once more’s “Till I Return” at No. 9 with 30,000 album items and Andrea Bocelli’s “Imagine” (timed to the announcement of an upcoming Christmas-themed pay-per-view) at No. 10 with 29,700.

Pentatonix’s “We Want a Little Christmas” was the highest vacation album on this firm, debuting at No. 14.

