AC/DC Confirm Reunion, ‘Pwr Up’ Album on the Way

After a number of days of on-line hints and teasers, Australian high-volume rockers AC/DC have confirmed their return to lively obligation by asserting that veteran singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams have rejoined the band after a number of years’ absence.

A brand new photograph of the band finds them wanting older however energized, with lead guitarist Angus Younger, now 65, nonetheless rocking the schoolboy outfit.

The time period “Pwr Up” featured in a number of of the teasers is seemingly the title of a brand new album, though the official announcement doesn’t say when it is perhaps coming. Twisted Sister Singer Dee Snider, a longtime pal of the band, stated over the summer time that the group has accomplished a brand new album.

Such a return appeared unlikely a couple of years in the past. Guitarist Malcolm Younger, the group’s chief and Angus’ brother, died in 2017 after years of dementia that had seen him changed by nephew Stevie Younger, who fills out the present lineup.

On the group’s final tour in 2016, Johnson had successfully misplaced his listening to (unsurprising after many years of his trademark high-pitched shriek) and was changed for a set of dates by Weapons N’ Roses singer Axl Rose. Rudd was changed for that tour after he was discovered responsible of drug possession and violent threats and sentenced to eight months’ dwelling detention.

Shaped in 1973, AC/DC’s affect on rock bands since the late Seventies can’t be understated. Their music is rock and roll stripped all the way down to pure muscle and bone, like a supercharged model of Chuck Berry. It sounds easy however isn’t — its melodic directness makes for indelible hooks which might be as to-the-point as their titles: “Again in Black.” “Freeway to Hell.” “TNT.” “It’s a Lengthy Way to the Prime (If You Wanna Rock and Roll),” and their largest hit, “You Shook Me All Evening Lengthy.” Their songs have been coated by a whole bunch of artists together with Weapons N’ Roses — however much less apparent is the affect it had on different types of music. Producer Rick Rubin has stated that AC/DC is his all-time favourite band, and he introduced their stripped-down strategy to each the early hip-hop albums he helmed — LL Cool J’s “Radio” in 1985, Run-DMC’s “Elevating Hell” the following 12 months, which included a collaboration with Aerosmith that Rubin orchestrated — but additionally the rock and pop albums he’d oversee in the ensuing many years by artists from Slayer to Johnny Money, and particularly Tom Petty’s 1994 album, “Wildflowers.”

This 12 months, the group noticed the 40 th anniversary of its largest album, 1980’s “Again in Black.” Pushed by the singles “You Shook Me All Evening Lengthy” and the title observe, the album has bought greater than 50 million copies worldwide.