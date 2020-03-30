AC Podcast 466: Huawei P40; OPPO; OnePlus 8 leaks; Redmi Note 9 Pro

Harish Jonnalagadda and Alex Dobie join Daniel Bader for a dialog about Huawei’s P40 sequence of telephones. As well as they talk about the upward thrust of OPPO, its place as a pacesetter in India, their sister companies, and the brand new OPPO To search out X2 Skilled.

Specs have leaked for OnePlus eight and eight Skilled, and the workforce provide preview the Redmi Bear in mind 9 Skilled.

Focus now

Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio

Subscribe in Spotify: Audio

Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

Subscribe in RSS: Audio

Get hold of without delay: Audio

Hyperlinks: