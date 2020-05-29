Academy Board of Governors List of Candidates – Variety

The checklist of candidates for the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences’ 2020-2021 Board of Governors has been unveiled to members.
Voting begins on June 1 and ends on June 5.
Candidates run for three-year phrases with a most of three phrases. Every department has three seats on the board. Just one of these seats is open annually as a result of phrases are staggered.
The candidates had been posted on the Academy members’ portal on Friday afternoon. Under is the whole checklist (divided by department) of these working for spots on the board.
Actors
Michael Lee Aday
Ed Begley, Jr.
Robert Carradine
Nicolas Coster
Colman Domingo
Richard Dreyfuss
Spencer Garrett
Bruce Glover
Whoopi Goldberg (incumbent)
James Keach
Stacy Keach
Peter Wong
Jodi Lengthy
Tim Matheson
Joe Pantoliano
Lou Diamond Phillips
Andrea Riseborough
Andrew Stevens
Rita Wilson
Casting Administrators
Kerry Barden
Richard Hicks
Margery Simkin
Debra Zane
Cinematographers
Andrzej Bartkowiak
Richard P. Crudo
Svetlana Cvetko
Steven Fierberg
Michael Goi
Janusz Kaminski
Newton Thomas Sigel
Eric Steelberg
Kees Van Oostrum
Amelia Vincent
Roy Wagner
Mandy Walker (incumbent)
Costume Designers
Molly Maginnis
Judianna Makovsky
Isis Mussenden (incumbent)
Rita Ryack
Manufacturing Design
Marcia Hinds
Geoffrey A. Kirkland
John A. Kuri
Carolyn A. Loucks
John Muto
Rusty Smith
Melissa Stewart
Wynn P. Thomas (incumbent)
Thomas A. Walsh
Administrators
Niki Caro
Scott Cooper
Ava DuVernay
Reginald Hudlin
Kasi Lemmons
Michael Mann
Philippe Mora
Kimberly Pierce (incumbent)
Brett Ratner
Peyton Reed
Jason Reitman
Frances-Anne Solomon
Lewis Teague
Documentary
Kate Amend (incumbent)
Geralyn Dreyfuss
Karen Goodman
Lauren Greenfield
Tom Neff
Executives
Pam Abdy
Victoria Alonso
Michael W. Barker
Thomas Bernard
Mark C. Canton
Erica Higgins
David Linde (incumbent)
Mike Medavoy
James W. Morris
Gianni Nunnari
Stephen Strick
Patrick Wachsberger
Movie Editors
Mark Helfrich
Michael Jablow
Nancy Richardson
Stephen Rivkin
David Rosenbloom
Paul Seydor
Terilyn A. Shropshire
Make-up Artists and Hairstylists
Linda Flowers
Music
Charles Bernstein (incumbent)
Paul Chihara
George S. Clinton
John C. Debney
William Goldstein
Jan A P Kaczmarek
Emilio Kauderer
Carole Bayer Sager
Producers
Khadija Alami
Jason Blum
Lawrence David Goldes
Jennifer Fox
Lynette Howell Taylor
Steven-Charles Jaffe
Robert Lantos
Lori McCreary
Chris Moore
Michael Peyster
Michael S. Phillips
Peter Samuelson
Michael Shamberg
Jeffrey Sharp
Richard W. Stevenson
Irwin Winkler
Advertising and marketing and Public Relations
Stephen D Bruno
Kevin Goetz
Barry Dale Johnson
Michael Kaplan
Christina Kounelias (incumbent)
Robert A Levine
Michele Robertson
Quick Movies and Characteristic Animation
Jon Bloom
Edwin Catmull
Ron Diamond
Chris Donahue
Raul Garcia
Matthew Gross
Tom Sito (incumbent)
Erik Smitt
Chris Tashima
Sound
Bobbi Banks
Teri E Dorman (incumbent)
Nicholas Eliopoulos
Scott Gershin
Mark Mangini
F. Hudson Miller
Victoria Rose Sampson
Mark P Stoeckinger
Bruce Tanis
Randy Thom
Visible Results
Robert Blalack
Rob Bredow
Brooke Breton
Richard Edlund (incumbent)
Jonathan Erland
Jeffrey M Kleiser
Jeffrey A Okun
Helena Packer
Joshua Pines
Theresa Ellis Rygiel
Rick Sayere
Writers
Carl A Gottlied
Larry Karaszewski (incumbent)
Gregory Nava
John Ridley
Howard A Rodman
