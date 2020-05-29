Academy Board of Governors List of Candidates – Variety

The checklist of candidates for the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences’ 2020-2021 Board of Governors has been unveiled to members.

Voting begins on June 1 and ends on June 5.

Candidates run for three-year phrases with a most of three phrases. Every department has three seats on the board. Just one of these seats is open annually as a result of phrases are staggered.

The candidates had been posted on the Academy members’ portal on Friday afternoon. Under is the whole checklist (divided by department) of these working for spots on the board.

Actors

Michael Lee Aday

Ed Begley, Jr.

Robert Carradine

Nicolas Coster

Colman Domingo

Richard Dreyfuss

Spencer Garrett

Bruce Glover

Whoopi Goldberg (incumbent)

James Keach

Stacy Keach

Peter Wong

Jodi Lengthy

Tim Matheson

Joe Pantoliano

Lou Diamond Phillips

Andrea Riseborough

Andrew Stevens

Rita Wilson

Casting Administrators

Kerry Barden

Richard Hicks

Margery Simkin

Debra Zane

Cinematographers

Andrzej Bartkowiak

Richard P. Crudo

Svetlana Cvetko

Steven Fierberg

Michael Goi

Janusz Kaminski

Newton Thomas Sigel

Eric Steelberg

Kees Van Oostrum

Amelia Vincent

Roy Wagner

Mandy Walker (incumbent)

Costume Designers

Molly Maginnis

Judianna Makovsky

Isis Mussenden (incumbent)

Rita Ryack

Manufacturing Design

Marcia Hinds

Geoffrey A. Kirkland

John A. Kuri

Carolyn A. Loucks

John Muto

Rusty Smith

Melissa Stewart

Wynn P. Thomas (incumbent)

Thomas A. Walsh

Administrators

Niki Caro

Scott Cooper

Ava DuVernay

Reginald Hudlin

Kasi Lemmons

Michael Mann

Philippe Mora

Kimberly Pierce (incumbent)

Brett Ratner

Peyton Reed

Jason Reitman

Frances-Anne Solomon

Lewis Teague

Documentary

Kate Amend (incumbent)

Geralyn Dreyfuss

Karen Goodman

Lauren Greenfield

Tom Neff

Executives

Pam Abdy

Victoria Alonso

Michael W. Barker

Thomas Bernard

Mark C. Canton

Erica Higgins

David Linde (incumbent)

Mike Medavoy

James W. Morris

Gianni Nunnari

Stephen Strick

Patrick Wachsberger

Movie Editors

Mark Helfrich

Michael Jablow

Nancy Richardson

Stephen Rivkin

David Rosenbloom

Paul Seydor

Terilyn A. Shropshire

Make-up Artists and Hairstylists

Linda Flowers

Music

Charles Bernstein (incumbent)

Paul Chihara

George S. Clinton

John C. Debney

William Goldstein

Jan A P Kaczmarek

Emilio Kauderer

Carole Bayer Sager

Producers

Khadija Alami

Jason Blum

Lawrence David Goldes

Jennifer Fox

Lynette Howell Taylor

Steven-Charles Jaffe

Robert Lantos

Lori McCreary

Chris Moore

Michael Peyster

Michael S. Phillips

Peter Samuelson

Michael Shamberg

Jeffrey Sharp

Richard W. Stevenson

Irwin Winkler

Advertising and marketing and Public Relations

Stephen D Bruno

Kevin Goetz

Barry Dale Johnson

Michael Kaplan

Christina Kounelias (incumbent)

Robert A Levine

Michele Robertson

Quick Movies and Characteristic Animation

Jon Bloom

Edwin Catmull

Ron Diamond

Chris Donahue

Raul Garcia

Matthew Gross

Tom Sito (incumbent)

Erik Smitt

Chris Tashima

Sound

Bobbi Banks

Teri E Dorman (incumbent)

Nicholas Eliopoulos

Scott Gershin

Mark Mangini

F. Hudson Miller

Victoria Rose Sampson

Mark P Stoeckinger

Bruce Tanis

Randy Thom

Visible Results

Robert Blalack

Rob Bredow

Brooke Breton

Richard Edlund (incumbent)

Jonathan Erland

Jeffrey M Kleiser

Jeffrey A Okun

Helena Packer

Joshua Pines

Theresa Ellis Rygiel

Rick Sayere

Writers

Carl A Gottlied

Larry Karaszewski (incumbent)

Gregory Nava

John Ridley

Howard A Rodman