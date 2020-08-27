Academy Museum Creative Director Under Investigation for Sexual Assault

Academy Museum inventive director Peter Castro is beneath investigation by the Los Angeles Police Division for sexual assault allegations, Selection has confirmed.

“We’ve been knowledgeable of the investigation involving alleged conduct by a museum worker exterior of labor. We’re conscious that the alleged conduct didn’t happen on the Academy or the Academy Museum and that the accuser just isn’t affiliated with both,” an Academy Museum spokesperson stated in an announcement. “We’ll reserve additional remark whereas that is being investigated by regulation enforcement authorities.”

It’s unclear if the Academy Museum has launched their very own investigation into Castro, or if he shall be placed on depart. Previous to touchdown the function of inventive director on the Academy Museum in July 2019, Castro was a designer and manufacturing supervisor on the Guggenheim in New York Metropolis for over seven years. He additionally labored as a business photographer at Macy’s and served as a graphic designer at Canal Denims Co.

The Academy Museum of Movement Photos has confronted quite a few obstacles amid its building. Earlier in August, Ron Meyer stepped down from the Academy Museum’s board following his resignation from NBCUniversal over an alleged extortion try.

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences, the voting physique behind the Oscars, is spearheading the Los Angeles-based museum. Plans to open to the general public have been delayed quite a few occasions lately. Now, it expects to start out welcoming guests on April 30, 2021.

In June, the group issued practically $100 million in new debt to refinance the constructing, including to the $100 million bond providing it launched in February. The challenge, positioned at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, is estimated to value over $480 million.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the information.