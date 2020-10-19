Academy Museum Names Jacqueline Stewart as Chief Artistic Officer

The Academy Museum of Movement Footage has appointed Jacqueline Stewart as its chief inventive and programming officer.

Stewart, a College of Chicago professor, would be the lead strategist for the museum’s curatorial, instructional and public programming initiatives, such as exhibitions, screenings, symposiums, publications, workshops and pupil applications. She’s going to report back to Invoice Kramer, the museum’s director and president.

“Jacqueline Stewart is a robust chief within the movie world,” Kramer stated. “Her inspiring historical past of scholarship, educating, programming, constructing neighborhood partnerships and archival work mixed along with her dedication to inclusivity and accessibility make her a great chief for the museum. Together with her outstanding means to have interaction the general public and her dedication to showcasing the various and engaging historical past of the flicks, she might be an important a part of our mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema.”

Stewart has taught American movie historical past on the College of Chicago and served as the director of the college’s arts and public life initiative. She’s at present engaged on the Academy Museum’s curatorial advisor committee for the upcoming “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971” exhibit. Stewart additionally hosts “Silent Sunday Nights” on Turner Traditional Motion pictures.

“As a scholar who researches, teaches, presents, and archives movies, I see how cinema shapes our understandings of historical past and tradition, of different folks and ourselves, in profound and enduring methods. In my work to create welcoming areas for folks to expertise movies, I’ve seen that films have a singular means to provoke dialogue and domesticate empathy,” stated Stewart. “I’m excited to hitch the Academy Museum staff at this essential second for the establishment, and for our world, to have interaction guests and companions in accessible, multifaceted conversations concerning the historical past of filmmaking and the affect that cinema has on our lives.”

After being introduced in 2012, the Academy Museum is about to open on April 30, 2021, after struggling a number of delays and funds issues. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos was elected as chairman of the board of trustees final month.