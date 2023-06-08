Acapulco Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017) served as inspiration for Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman’s comedic television series Acapulco Season 3. On October 8, 2021, Apple TV hosted the series’ debut.

The show received a second season renewal in March 2022, and it debuted on October 21, 2022.

The show received a third season renewal in January 2023. On October 8, 2021, the first season began to broadcast. On October 21, 2022, the second season for Acapulco was made available.

Maximo Gallardo is the main character in the series, which is based on the Lionsgate/Pantelion Films and 3Pas Studios film How to Be a Latin Lover.

The narrative opens with Maximo landing his ideal job as a cabana boy at the upscale Las Colinas resort in Acapulco, Mexico.

Maximo’s struggles at home and the mayhem at the resort with its too pink décor are seen by viewers.

The second season picks off where the first one left off, following young Maximo as he discovers a love interest while adult Maximo travels to Acapulco in the present to make peace.

Acapulco Season 3 Release Date

Acapulco’s inaugural season was announced and debuted on October 8, 2021. There were 10 episodes in all.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. On October 21, 2022, the second season of Acapulco became available.

There is no doubt that Acapulco will air a third season. In January 2023, its status as being renewed was determined. Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing.

However, the show’s writers have indicated a desire for a third season as well as prospective storylines.

Acapulco Season 3 Cast

Acapulco season 3’s cast information has not yet been made public. For the third season, the original cast will, nevertheless, reprise their roles.

Eugenio Derbez plays Maximo Gallardo Ramos, the series’ main character, while Enrique Arrizon portrays the younger Maximo from 1984.

Fernando Cards plays Maximo’s best friend and fellow employee Gullermo, Damián Alcázar plays Don Pablo Bonilla, Camila Perez plays Maximo’s love interest Julia Gonzalez, Chord Overstreet plays Chad Davies, Raphael Alejandro plays Hugo, Jessica Collins plays Diane Davies, Carlos Corona plays Esteban, and Vanessa Bauche and Regina Reynoso play Nora Gallardo Ramos and Sara Gallardos, respectively.

Acapulco Season 3 Plot

In January 2023, Apple TV+ decided to renew the show for a third season. Since there aren’t many facts known about this season of Acapulco, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

The second season in Acapulco opens with Hugo, Maximo’s nephew, and them attending Don Pablo’s funeral.

Maximo then tells a tale that takes place in the past. For Maximo, 1985 was primarily a unique and unforgettable year—he called it the year the second chances.

The prospect of hearing of Julia and Chad’s engagement forces Maximo to work hard at controlling his love for her.

Nora strives to accept her daughter’s sexuality as Esteban and Nora make tremendous strides in their relationship.

Maximo loses his job due to an unpleasant occurrence that occurs at the resort. But after some time alone, Don Pablo recognises how much the resort means to him and makes the decision to go back.

After the unexpected conclusion of season 2, fans are very thrilled and eager for Acapulco’s next season.

We already have a general idea of what the third installment of Acapulco will be about, despite the absence of any official information concerning the plot.

Who was this young lady who referred to Maximo as her father, and what is her name? is one of the greatest mysteries that viewers have been left with.

In the third season, viewers may anticipate the introduction if a new character and perhaps the opportunity to watch an adult Julia.