Accel World Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese light book series Accel World is produced by Hiroyuki Oshima, MintJam, and Onoken and is directed by Masakazu Obara.

On April 7, 2012, Accel World’s first season was made available. There are 24 episodes total, plus 2 OVA episodes.

When the programme debuted back in 2012, it immediately became popular, and after receiving such a positive reception, viewers were even more eager for the following season.

The protagonist of this anime is an overweight guy named Haruyuki Arita who experiences severe bullying in middle school. Playing video games brings him joy.

The narrative continues as he discovers one day that Kuroyukihime, the vice president all the student council, has surpassed all of his academic achievements. This programme became quite famous among young people since it is centred on gaming.

Reki Kawahara later wrote the manga series, while HIMA did the illustrations. The second season is now in the works, and fans are eagerly awaiting news about it. What is known thus far regarding the sequel is as follows:

Accel World Season 2 Release Date

The second season for Accel World has not yet been set for release; the first season aired in 2012. After the franchise’s 10th anniversary in 2019, fresh episodes were predicted.

But since then, there have been no indication of any new episodes, making it extremely impossible for us to say whether or not a season 2 is on the way. Fans have been anticipating the new episodes for a while, but it seems like they will have to wait a bit longer.

Many people loved the first season, therefore it’s incredibly upsetting that there haven’t been any new episodes since 2012.

Even so, there may be some hope, and we must wait till any official news was out, so pay attention and let’s hope for some good news soon!

Accel World Season 2 Cast

Haruyuki Arita

Kuroyukihime

Takumu Mayuzumi

Fuuko Kurasaki

Chiyuri Kurashima

Ardor Maiden

Kakei Mihaya

Seji Noumi

Akira Himi

Megumi Wakamiya

Risa Tsukiori

Scarlet Rain

Blue Knight

Accel World Season 2 Trailer

Accel World Season 2 Plot

Being overweight makes Haruyuki a target of bullying in middle school. He enjoys playing video games and finds solace in it. Haruyuki loses this battle against Ash Roller after being forced into a dangerous one.

When fighting in the Accel World, Cyan Pile seeks to confront Kuroyukihime. When Cyan Pile’s name is revealed, it turns out that he happens to be one one Haruyuki’s closest friends, contrary to what Haruyuki first believed, Cyan Pile is not challenging Kuroyukihime.

The conflict between Cyan Pile and Silver Crow is won by Silver Crow. Then, Haruyuki concentrates on getting ready for Accel World.

Later, when the chrome calamity suddenly appears, the fight between Black Lotus and Yellow Radio is put on hold, and Silver Crow is terrified to see the tremendous might of his opponent.

The remaining light book series will presumably be covered in Accel World season 2 if it proceeds, and the main character’s journey to see the game’s creator will likely be continued.

It is doubtful that Sunrise would bring back the programme in 2019 given their current commitments to shows like Mobile Suit Gundam as well as City Hunter.

Season 2 moves the plot further, covers the remaining light book series, and continues the journey of the main protagonists to meet the title’s creator.

