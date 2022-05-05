“Acceptable”: El Toro Valenzuela spoke about Julio Urías’ start of the season with Dodgers

Apr 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) wipes his eyes during the first inning agains the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Contrary to expectations by Dodgers fans, Julio Urías did not show his best level in his debut that he had in the 2022 season. With the passing of the games, the native of Culiacán, Sinaloa, managed to improve the questionable role he played against the Colorado Rockies and racked up a couple of victories in his favor. Despite this, the legendary Los Angeles pitcher, Fernando Valenzuela, justified the pitcher’s performance.

“The season is starting. There are still many games to go. His first outing, as usual, It wasn’t acceptable but he’s been through that. Everybody has a bad game and I think Julio already went through that. In the last outings that he has had he has been quite good, He is a pitcher who at his young age has experience and that has taken him forward in his last outings that he has had, ”he declared to the microphones of As.

And it is that at the beginning of the campaign, Urías Acosta took on his shoulders the responsibility of match his record of 20 wins obtained last year. The first time he took the lead was in Game 3 of the season against the Colorado Rockies, when he only stayed for two innings because of his questionable performance.

Julio Urías added his second victory against the San Francisco Giants (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

In his appearance he allowed the annotation of three races, he gave up two walks as well as six hits. His performance was crucial, because in the end the rivals were left with the victory thanks to the score of nine runs against four. He wasn’t called in again until six days later, when his team faced the Cincinnati Reds and he went no decision despite his team’s victory.

His first win came against San Diego., when in the five innings he pitched he allowed the only run of his opponents. It was then that he began to notice an improvement in their appearancesalthough his manager Dave Roberts has not allowed him to play more than six innings per game.

In his most recent participation, when he faced the San Francisco Giants, the Mexican had one of his best displays so far this season, as he managed to add his second personal victory. Throughout the six innings she starred in, she managed retire four batters and allowed the same number of hits without a run. Thanks to his good performance, he managed to decrease his percentage of effectiveness from 2.50 to 1.88 and ranked among the top 15 pitchers in the MLB.

Julio Urías will go after the brand of games won imposed by Fernando Valenzuela (Photo: Reuters)

Despite his good performance and the few balls he threw, that is 65, Dave Roberts chose to withdraw it before the seventh roll. The decision was widely criticized by a sector of the fans due to the lack of confidence that, supposedly, he showed regarding the work of the Mexican. Despite this, the manager justified his decision by stating that:

“I think things were going well, but I also think he had good swings. There was a strong contact over there. I felt like to take on that part of the lineup again I had to give it something different and bring in Graterol. It was going to give us a good chance to win”, he declared after the match.

Despite the controversy, the Culichi has the objective of set a new record of victories. Although he has recognized that accumulating two dozen wins again is complicated, he has shown confidence in match the mark of 21 set by Fernando Valenzuela in 1986.

KEEP READING:

The outstanding stat that Julio Urías recorded in his second win with the Dodgers

Felipe Romero, the Mexican who was already knocked out by Dmitry Bivol

They revealed the millionaire debt of Pumas before the final of Concacaf vs. Seattle