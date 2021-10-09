Access filters to the Azteca Stadium did not improve despite the controversy in the Capital Classic

Security measures were not increased for Mexico vs Canada (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

Contrary to expectations, the security filters in the Aztec stadium for the match between Mexico and Canada have been reported as lax, despite what happened in the match of America vs Pumas. The Capital Classic had a black episode after it became known that a fan entered one of the boxes of the building carrying a firearm.

According to information published by ESPN, it has been reported that security measures for attendees have not been tightened. In addition, the security elements themselves confessed that they were only encouraged to make random checks to the fans that have gathered at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula to enjoy the CONCACAF elimination match towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The situation of the pistol in the Azteca boxes it became known thanks to the fact that, after last weekend’s game, a person shared on social networks a video where he presumed that the artifact allegedly entered the stadium. Even, he also made different threats against the integrity of the rest of the fans followers of the azulcremas.

In recent days the security of the Azteca Stadium has been questioned (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

Given this, the media and a certain part of the fans expected greater control of the accesses for the match of the Mexican team. However, to the discontent of many, this has not happened and people have been seen entering the premises. without many restrictions, where they have only been asked for the credential that guarantees their pass to the box area.

A veto notice for the Colossus of Santa Úrsula was the only sanction the stadium received from the Mexican Soccer Federation. However, this would have been caused mainly by the behavior of the fans of America and Pumas in the stands during the capital classic, where aggressions and fights were observed between the fans of both sides.

Through the disciplinary commission, the league reported this financial fine for both teams. In the statement shared in the official accounts of the institution, the reasons that led the federation to take this measure are read: “The sanction was derived from the invasion of the court by a person during the game, a situation that could put the integrity and health of players at risk and members of the Technical Corps ”.

The entry into the Azteca for Mexico vs Canada did not have the expected capacity (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

To date, the Americanist institution has not spoken out on the issue of security in its stadium. Nor has he testified about the violence that took place on the steps of the building. This has given much to talk about and some characters in the football environment have disapproved of the team’s position in the situation.

The pertinent authorities within the jurisdiction of Mexico City announced that the identification of the fan who presumed the video with the firearm was made, whom they named as Diego R. After this, a search card was registered for the subject.

Tonight’s match between Mexico and Canada will be the first of two that the Aztec team will play on this date of the octagonal final of CONCACAF. Despite what was expected, the tickets sold for the duel did not reach a significant figure and in some media it has even been said that Azteca will have only half of the approved capacity.

