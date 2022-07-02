Access to the “loot boxes” in games will be prohibited to minors and the DNI will have to be given: this is the Government’s plan

Spain seems to already have a definite plan regarding the regulation of “loot boxes” in video games. And it is that as our colleagues from Xataka have commented, Today the first draft has been presentedbeing able to know some of the outstanding measures that the Government has ready to put certain limitations on this type of techniques that are becoming more frequent in this industry.

One of the key measures is ban loot boxes to minors. To do this, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has reported that everyone must give their ID to those platforms that have ‘loot boxes’.

What are loot boxes?

The ‘loot boxes’, loot boxes, or reward boxes, are virtual items that are achieved in a video game and that mostly depend on chance. Although in some titles they can be obtained just by playing, other times we will have to pay to receive them, a mechanism that is increasingly establishedespecially in games as a service.

The Government has defined it as Random Reward Mechanisms (MAR), and they will only be considered as such, “when the activation of the reward mechanisms cost money or other virtual objects purchased with money directly or indirectly“. Rewards acquired based on cryptocurrencies or NFTs would also enter here.

In this way, for all games where you have to pay to receive rewards that depend on randomness, This new law will force us to carry out a series of actions.

Prohibited for minors and ID to prove it

It was Alberto Garzón himself, who in 2020 confirmed in an interview for Xataka that the new law will prohibit those under 18 years of age from acquiring loot boxes. And it is that according to Garzón, “Many of these reward boxes are given in video games that may even have a PEGI legal accreditation under 18 years.“.





On the other hand, for the elderly there will also be changes. And it is that the law intends to force systems that include ‘loot boxes’ to have a series of adjustments. In this way, users will be able to limit spending totally or partially through a system to exclude those pay reward boxes. This will allow players to set game sessions with a maximum time and amount.

The age will be verified through the DNI, either through verification of the document number itself, or through biometric identification. Thus, all the games that include ‘loot boxes’ will be obliged to request the DNI to check whether or not the account belongs to a minor.

In addition to the ID requirement, the law will also prohibit physical and online advertising related to loot boxes

Requiring the DNI in video games is something very rare, and it will surely generate debate, especially with regard to user privacy and the supposed “end of anonymity”. In application stores such as Google Play they have been requesting it for a couple of years, however, asking for the DNI to play video games in Spain is not very common.

Another question that arises is about gift cards, that is, those that we can acquire for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Riot Games and other platforms and games. By depending on the DNI for the ‘loot boxes’, opens the possibility that it also has to be necessary when acquiring themalthough this is something that is still up in the air.

In addition to the DNI requirement, the law will also prohibit physical and online advertising related to loot boxes. It will also be totally restricted on radio and television, except for the time slot from 1 to 5 in the morning.

Along with all this, the services and platforms must also give details about the prizes that can be obtained with the reward boxes, being able to know truthful information about the possibilities to obtain the prize.